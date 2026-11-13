Winnipeg Jets (9-8-3, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Jets' 8-3 win against the Dallas Stars.

Chicago is 5-13-1 overall with a 2-3-0 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have gone 1-7-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Winnipeg is 9-8-3 overall with a 2-1-2 record against the Central Division. The Jets have given up 68 goals while scoring 61 for a -7 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Kantserov has nine goals and three assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Perfetti has seven goals and 11 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: out (upper-body).

Jets: Nick Bjugstad: out (pectoral), Dylan DeMelo: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson: out (personal).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.