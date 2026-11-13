New Jersey Devils (14-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (10-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Saturday.

Washington has a 5-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 10-7 record overall. The Capitals have gone 5-1-0 in games decided by a goal.

New Jersey is 14-6 overall and 3-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 9-4-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has scored six goals with one assist for the Capitals. Alex Tuch has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Devils. Connor Brown has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Devils: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: out (knee), Patrick Thomas: out (upper-body), Vincent Desharnais: out (abdomen).

Devils: Johnathan Kovacevic: out (undisclosed), Brett Pesce: day to day (illness), Anthony Mantha: out (neck), Seamus Casey: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.