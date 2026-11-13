Ottawa Senators (12-6-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Senators took down the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 4-3-1 record at home and a 7-10-2 record overall. The Penguins are 1-1-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa has a 12-6-2 record overall and a 5-4-1 record in road games. The Senators are fourth in NHL play serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 10 goals and nine assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Senators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body), Elmer Soderblom: out (upper-body).

Senators: Warren Foegele: out (knee), Nick Cousins: out (upper body), William Eklund: out (ankle), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.