Warriors visit Spurs Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Golden State Warriors (8-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-2, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Spurs -10.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Spurs are 9-2 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 2.7.

The Warriors are 6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is third in the NBA scoring 119.3 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

The 119.2 points per game the Spurs score are 7.7 more points than the Warriors give up (111.5). The Warriors average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Spurs allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is scoring 30.3 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spurs. Dylan Harper is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 23.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 10-0, averaging 121.6 points, 48.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 121.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (adductor), Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (calf).

Warriors: Brandon Williams: out (hamstring), Moses Moody: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Stephen Curry: day to day (abdomen), Jimmy Butler III: out (knee), Gary Payton II: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.