Rockets and Jazz meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Utah Jazz (1-11, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-3, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Rockets are 5-3 in Western Conference games. Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jazz are 1-9 in conference play. Utah has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Jazz's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 20.1 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Jazz. Darryn Peterson is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Jazz: 0-10, averaging 105.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Steven Adams: out (calf).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (wrist), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.