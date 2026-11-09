Huskers playing tough defense in hard times, and Rhule rewards coordinator Rob Aurich with extension

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has signed a two-year contract extension, coach Matt Rhule announced Monday.

Aurich is in his first season at Nebraska and originally signed a three-year contract paying him $1.1 million in 2026. Financial terms of the extension were not immediately available.

The extension comes while the Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are on a four-game losing streak and two days after offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was fired. Defense has been the team's strength, and Rhule said he went to athletic director Troy Dannen two weeks ago and urged him to approve an extension for Aurich.

“I just know the market and I hear rumbling out there,” Rhule said. “People are going to want this defense, and this defense deserves to be here at Nebraska.”

Nebraska is in the top 20 nationally in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense and is third in the Big Ten Conference with 25 sacks.

Aurich's only previous season as a coordinator was 2025 at San Diego State. The Aztecs ranked in the top 10 nationally in 10 categories, led the country with three shutouts and held eight of 12 regular-season opponents to 10 points or fewer.

The Huskers have allowed 310.8 yards and 19 points per game against Big Ten opponents.

Rhule said Aurich made a fast adjustment to the Big Ten with his base 4-2-5 defense and has shown a strong eye for talent in recruiting high school players and transfers.

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