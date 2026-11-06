Illinois State defeats Central State 100-55

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Malik Messina-Moore and Nick Allen scored 18 points apiece to help Illinois State defeat Central State 100-55 on Thursday.

Messina-Moore added six rebounds for the Redbirds (1-1). Allen shot 7 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Johnny Kinziger had 16 points and finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Erick Coffey led the way for the Marauders with 16 points. Central State also got 10 points from Torrion Stevenson.

Up next

Up next for Illinois State is a Monday matchup with Purdue on the road, and Central State visits Duquesne on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.