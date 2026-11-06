Mid-Atlantic Lookahead Digest

The following stories are planned for the next 24 hours. For text, photos, video, live and audio plans beyond the next 24 hours, please visit Coverage Plan.

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DELAWARE - UPCOMING - SPORTS

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BKC--DELAWARE-WISCONSIN

DESCRIPTION: Delaware plays Wisconsin at Kohl Center.

Delaware plays Wisconsin at Kohl Center. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 7:30 p.m. EST, Text

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FBC--DELAWARE-KENNESAW STATE

DESCRIPTION: Delaware plays Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium.

Delaware plays Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 3:00 p.m. EST, Text

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MARYLAND - UPCOMING - SPORTS

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BKC--COPPIN STATE-GEORGE MASON

DESCRIPTION: Coppin State plays George Mason at EagleBank Arena.

Coppin State plays George Mason at EagleBank Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--LOYOLA MARYLAND-MOUNT ST. MARY'S

DESCRIPTION: Loyola Maryland plays Mount St. Mary's at Knott Arena.

Loyola Maryland plays Mount St. Mary's at Knott Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBC--TEMPLE-NAVY

DESCRIPTION: Temple plays Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Temple plays Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 3:30 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--MORGAN STATE-NIAGARA

DESCRIPTION: Morgan State plays Niagara at Gallagher Center.

Morgan State plays Niagara at Gallagher Center. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 6:30 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--MARYLAND-GEORGETOWN

DESCRIPTION: Maryland plays Georgetown at Capital One Arena.

Maryland plays Georgetown at Capital One Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 7:30 p.m. EST, Text

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FBC--MARYLAND-PURDUE

DESCRIPTION: Maryland plays Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue tries to rebound from another loss when it hosts Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins have lost six straight but have played just one game since making a coaching change. By Michael Marot. 600 words, more on merit. Game time is 12:30 p.m. ET.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBN--RAMS-COMMANDERS

DESCRIPTION: Los Angeles Rams plays Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams plays Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. 300 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 1:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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BKC--LIU-TOWSON

DESCRIPTION: LIU plays Towson at SECU Arena.

LIU plays Towson at SECU Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

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NEW JERSEY - UPCOMING - SPORTS

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BKC--NEW HAVEN-RUTGERS

DESCRIPTION: New Haven plays Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena.

New Haven plays Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--MONMOUTH-RHODE ISLAND

DESCRIPTION: Monmouth plays Rhode Island at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Monmouth plays Rhode Island at Mohegan Sun Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 4:00 p.m. EST, Text

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HKN--DEVILS-ISLANDERS

DESCRIPTION: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders.

The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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FBC--RUTGERS-WISCONSIN

DESCRIPTION: Rutgers plays Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Rutgers plays Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. By Steve Megargee. 500 words.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBN--GIANTS-EAGLES

DESCRIPTION: New York Giants plays Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

New York Giants plays Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. 300 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 1:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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FBN--JETS-CHIEFS

DESCRIPTION: New York Jets plays Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. By Dave Skretta.

The New York Jets play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. By Dave Skretta. 700 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 1:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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BKC--PRINCETON-SIENA

DESCRIPTION: Princeton plays Siena at MVP Arena.

Princeton plays Siena at MVP Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 1:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--SAINT PETER'S-NJIT

DESCRIPTION: Saint Peter's plays NJIT at NJIT Wellness and Events Center.

Saint Peter's plays NJIT at NJIT Wellness and Events Center. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 4:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--RIDER-BINGHAMTON

DESCRIPTION: Rider plays Binghamton at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Rider plays Binghamton at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 4:00 p.m. EST, Text

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HKN--DEVILS-MAPLE LEAFS

DESCRIPTION: The New Jersey Devils visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The New Jersey Devils visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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BKC--CHARLOTTE-SETON HALL

DESCRIPTION: Charlotte plays Seton Hall at The Palestra.

Charlotte plays Seton Hall at The Palestra. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 1:00 p.m. EST, Text

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PENNSYLVANIA - UPCOMING - NEWS

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US ANTONIO BROWN-SHOOTING

DESCRIPTION: Former NFL star Antonio Brown was expected back in court Friday over a potential plea deal in his attempted murder case in Miami. Hearing is set for 10:30ET/15:30GT.

600 words expected.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 12:00 p.m. EST, Video, Text, FilePhoto, Photo

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US--EDUCATION-SCHOOL CLOSURES

DESCRIPTION: As U.S. birth rates continue a multi-decade slide and state and federal education funding dries up, an increasing number of cash-strapped school districts around the country have resorted to closing campuses to save money. A total of 1,156 schools closed during the last academic year — the highest number since the pandemic, according to an analysis of federal data by Big Local News at Stanford University. At the same time, new research shows student enrollment has fallen much faster than schools are closing – suggesting more painful financial choices lie ahead.

FORMATS: Text, Alternate Headlines, Photo

1. WITH: US--EDUCATION-SCHOOL CLOSURES 2. DESCRIPTION: As U.S. birth rates continue a multi-decade slide and state and federal education funding dries up, an increasing number of cash-strapped school districts around the country have resorted to closing campuses to save money. A total of 1,156 schools closed during the last academic year — the highest number since the pandemic, according to an analysis of federal data by Big Local News at Stanford University. At the same time, new research shows student enrollment has fallen much faster than schools are closing – suggesting more painful financial choices lie ahead. 1700 words at 1201 Eastern/0501 GMT, with abridged 3. UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 12:01 a.m. EST 4. WITH: US--EDUCATION-SCHOOL CLOSURES-LOCALIZE IT 5. DESCRIPTION: Reporters from AP and Big Local News share local- and state-level data and exclusive analyses to help local journalists cover school closures and enrollment declines. 6. UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 12:01 a.m. EST 7. WITH: US--EDUCATION-SCHOOL CLOSURES-ABRIDGED 8. DESCRIPTION: 1000 words at 0100 Eastern/0600 GMT 9. UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 12:01 a.m. EST

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PENNSYLVANIA - UPCOMING - SPORTS

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BKC--HOLY CROSS-VILLANOVA

DESCRIPTION: Holy Cross plays Villanova at The William B. Finneran Pavilion.

Holy Cross plays Villanova at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKN--76ERS-CAVALIERS

DESCRIPTION: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 7:30 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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BKC--ROBERT MORRIS-UIC

DESCRIPTION: Robert Morris plays UIC at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Robert Morris plays UIC at Credit Union 1 Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/06/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--COLGATE-DREXEL

DESCRIPTION: Colgate plays Drexel at Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Colgate plays Drexel at Daskalakis Athletic Center. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 2:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBC--TEMPLE-NAVY

DESCRIPTION: Temple plays Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Temple plays Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 3:30 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--LIU-LA SALLE

DESCRIPTION: LIU plays La Salle at John Glaser Arena.

LIU plays La Salle at John Glaser Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 3:30 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--LAFAYETTE-SAINT JOSEPH'S

DESCRIPTION: Lafayette plays Saint Joseph's at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

Lafayette plays Saint Joseph's at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 4:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--OLD DOMINION-BUCKNELL

DESCRIPTION: Old Dominion plays Bucknell at Sojka Pavilion.

Old Dominion plays Bucknell at Sojka Pavilion. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 5:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBC--PENN STATE-WASHINGTON

DESCRIPTION: Penn State plays Washington at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. By Josh Kirshenbaum

Penn State plays Washington at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. By Josh Kirshenbaum

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

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HKN--PENGUINS-KINGS

DESCRIPTION: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Los Angeles Kings. By Greg Beacham.

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Los Angeles Kings. By Greg Beacham. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/07/2026 9:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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FBN--GIANTS-EAGLES

DESCRIPTION: New York Giants plays Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

New York Giants plays Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. 300 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 1:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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BKC--BROWN-LEHIGH

DESCRIPTION: Brown plays Lehigh at Stabler Arena.

Brown plays Lehigh at Stabler Arena. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 2:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--RICHMOND-TEMPLE

DESCRIPTION: Richmond plays Temple at The Palestra.

Richmond plays Temple at The Palestra. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 5:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKN--76ERS-BULLS

DESCRIPTION: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Chicago Bulls.

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 6:30 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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HKN--FLYERS-FLAMES

DESCRIPTION: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Calgary Flames.

The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Calgary Flames. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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HKN--PENGUINS-DUCKS

DESCRIPTION: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Anaheim Ducks. By Greg Beacham.

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Anaheim Ducks. By Greg Beacham. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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BKC--PITTSBURGH-PENN STATE

DESCRIPTION: Pittsburgh plays Penn State at The Palestra.

Pittsburgh plays Penn State at The Palestra. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/08/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKC--HOWARD-PENN

DESCRIPTION: Howard plays Penn at The Palestra.

Howard plays Penn at The Palestra. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text

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HKN--FLYERS-CANUCKS

DESCRIPTION: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Vancouver Canucks.

The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Vancouver Canucks. 150 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/09/2026 9:30 p.m. EST, Text, Photo

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