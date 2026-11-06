Veltkamp throws 4 TD passes, FAU knocks off American Conference leader UTSA 60-29

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw four touchdown passes, Leonard Farrow ran for more than 100 yards and Florida Atlantic became bowl eligible with a 60-29 win over UTSA on Thursday night

It was the first conference loss this season for UTSA (7-2, 4-1 American Conference), which drops a half-game back of North Texas and into a second-place tie with Memphis.

Veltkamp was 17-of-25 passing for 210 yards and connected three times with Easton Messer for scores. Messer had seven catches for 85 yards, and he also threw a touchdown pass for Florida Atlantic (6-3, 3-2 American Conference).

Farrow burst through the middle before slipping a tackle and running 59 yards into the end zone to give FAU a 50-29 lead late in the third quarter. Farrow finished with 126 yards rushing on 12 carries. Ethan Ervin ran 15 times for 92 yards.

The Owls generated 566 yards of offense, 342 on the ground.

Owen McCown completed 20 of 35 passes for 265 yards and threw three TD passes for the Roadrunners. A'Marion Peterson had a 52-yard touchdown run and finished with 77 yards rushing.

Up next

UTSA: Hosts North Texas on Nov. 14.

Florida Atlantic: At Tulsa on Nov. 14.

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