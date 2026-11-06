Evbagharu's 18 lead North Alabama past Union (TN) 76-66

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Evbagharu’s 18 points helped North Alabama defeat Union (TN) 76-66 on Thursday.

Evbagharu also contributed three steals for the Lions (2-0). Caden Harris added 15 points while going 7 of 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds and three steals. Damarien Yates had 11 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Emerson Juhasz led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Union (TN) also got 13 points and three steals from John-Paul Ricks. Jamarcus Powell also had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.

Up next

North Alabama visits Oklahoma in its next matchup on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.