Blue Jackets beat Stars 2-1 in a shootout for a third straight home win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin and Kent Johnson scored in the shootout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Thursday night for their third straight home win.

Columbus improved to 5-0 in games that have gone beyond regulation.

Nichushkin scored on a backhand shot as Columbus’ second shooter, and Johnson went scored between the legs of Dallas goalie Casey DeSmith for his second game-deciding shootout score of the season.

Zach Werenski scored in regulation, and Johnson’s assist extended his point streak to six games, giving him the team lead with 14 points. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for his fourth straight win and his 27th career shootout victory.

Mikko Rantanen scored and DeSmith stopped 29 shots for Dallas, which had its two-game winning streak halted.

Dallas appeared to break a scoreless deadlock in the final second of the second period, but the puck failed to completely cross the goal line before time expired.

Rantanen finally broke through at 6:27 of the third, scoring his ninth goal of the season after an Ivan Provorov turnover in front of the Columbus net. Wyatt Johnston assisted on the goal.

Werenski scored his first goal of the season with 3:14 left in the period to tie the score and extend his point streak to five games.

BRUINS 6, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice and Boston beat Pittsburgh.

Morgan Geekie scored in his third straight game and had an assist. Elias Lindholm, Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten also scored for the Bruins, who have won three straight. Boston has won 10 of its last 13 games overall.

David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka added two assists and Michael DiPietro stopped 16 shots for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game road losing streak. Boston has points in its last seven trips to Pittsburgh, dating to Nov. 1, 2022.

Justin Brazeau scored his first goal in his second game of the season since returning from a training camp injury. Nick Robertson also scored for the Penguins, who struggled defensively against the Bruins.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby did not record a point and remains tied with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,771 points.

Arturs Silovs made 18 saves for the Penguins, who lost their fourth straight. Pittsburgh has dropped eight of its last 10 games overall.

RANGERS 3, FLYERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Tye Kartye scored the go-ahead goal, Dylan Garand made 23 saves and New York rallied to beat Philadelphia.

After Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev beat goalie Joseph Woll on a power-play to tie it, Kartye put the Rangers ahead with 4:39 left with his fifth goal.

Gabe Perreault also scored for the Rangers, who won their second straight after a four-game losing streak. Adam Fox had two assists.

Noel Acciari and Simon Benoit scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers are 4-10-4.

Perreault opened the scoring with his fifth goal at 4:39 of the first, his first goal since Oct. 19.

Benoit tied it with 9:50 to go in the second before Acciari put the visitors ahead with 7:51 left in the period.

Dorofeyev, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract to essentially replace high-scoring forward Artemi Panarin, snapped his fifth goal past Woll with 6:08 left.

Kartye, a waiver wire pickup from Seattle late last season, then put the Rangers ahead to electrify the home crowd.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Trevor Connelly broke a tie with 1:42 left and Vegas beat Detroit.

Braeden Bowman tied it for Vegas at 4:20 of third, and Carter Hart made 25 saves.

Playing the third game of four-game trip, the Golden Knights improved to 11-5-2 with their second straight victory.

Anton Johansson scored for Detroit at 2:02 of the third.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings in their lone home game in a seven-game span. They have lost two in a row to fall to 7-7-3.

HURRICANES 5, ISLANDERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — William Carrier scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Carolina beat New York.

Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina, which won for the fourth time in five games. Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Brandon Bussi finished with 24 saves. Jalen Chatfield added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Chaffee and Viktor Eklund also scored for the Islanders, who lost their second straight game. Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves.

Aho fired a shot from the left wall, and Carrier buried the rebound with 5:08 remaining in regulation.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first 3:20, scoring on two of their first three shots.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored twice to back Andrei Vasilevskiy and Tampa Bay beat Chicago to remain perfect at home this season.

Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh also scored. Vasilevskiy made 24 saves, allowing only Roman Kantserov’s goal with 49 seconds left.

The Lightning are 8-0-0 at home and 10-3-2 overall, while the Blackhawks are 0-7-1 on the road and 4-12-1 overall.

Arvid Soderblom stopped 31 shots for Chicago.

Hedman opened the scoring on a power play at 4:12 of the first period. The defenseman has four goals this season.

Mikheyev connected with 1:38 in the opening period.

McDonagh scored on a slap shot at 2:38 of the third, and Mikheyev added his second of the game and fourth of the season on a tip at 5:07.

JETS 6, CANUCKS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored his first goal for Winnipeg and added an assist in its victory over Vancouver.

Mark Scheifele also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Mario Ferraro, Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Cole Koepke scored. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

The Jets were coming off a game Tuesday night in Montreal where they overcame a 4-0 deficit in the final 2:39 and won 5-4 in overtime.

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren scored for Vancouver. Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 29 shots.

DEVILS 5, BLUES 4, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway from Dougie Hamilton in overtime to lift streaking New Jersey to a win over St. Louis.

It was Bratt’s fourth career overtime goal.

New Jersey is 8-2 in its last 10 games and has won six straight at the Prudential Center. The Devils, who have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, are in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots and is 4-0-0 for the Devils since he was acquired from Winnipeg in late October.

New Jersey led 4-1 after two periods, but the Blues scored three goals in 3:08 to tie it at 4. Mason McTavish, Philip Broberg and Dalibor Dvorsky scored, the latter two coming 18 seconds apart with 5:06 to play.

Anthony Manta scored two goals and had an assist, and Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist for New Jersey.

Jack Hughes contributed two assists, and has eight points in his last five games. He leads the Devils with 21 points.

The loss concluded a six-game stretch for the Blues against Eastern Conference teams, where they went 2-4.

Jordan Binnington had 31 saves for St. Louis.

CANADIENS 5, MAMMOTH 4, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime and Montreal overcame Logan Cooley’s hat trick to beat Utah.

Captain Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists in his return from a six-game absence for Montreal (10-3-3). Adam Engstrom added his first career goal, and Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj also scored.

Jakub Dobes made 16 saves two nights after the Canadiens made some unwanted history. Montreal lost 5-4 in overtime to Winnipeg on Tuesday after blowing a 4-0 lead with 2:39 remaining, marking the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history.

Cooley had his second hat trick in four games and added an assist. At 228 career games, Cooley became the fastest active player to have five career hat tricks, besting Alex Ovechkin by two games.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Utah (10-6-1). Sebastian Cossa stopped 30 shots.

Montreal tied it at 4 when Engstrom beat Cossa with a wrist shot with 5:06 to go in the third.

DUCKS 5, OILERS 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cutter Gauthier became the first Anaheim player with nine goals in a four-game span, scoring and adding an assist in the Ducks’ 5-4 victory over Edmonton.

Gauthier — coming off consecitive hat tricks — has seven power-play goals in the four-game span. Dating to 1933-34, the only other NHL players to accomplish the feat are Dave Andreychuk (8, Nov. 7-14, 1992) and Teemu Selanne (7, Oct. 25-31, 2008).

Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each had two goals and an assist for the Ducks, and Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves. They have won three in a row to improve to 8-7-1.

Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton. The Oilers (11-3-3) have lost two in a row.