Gauthier strikes again to help the Ducks beat the Oilers, 5-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cutter Gauthier became the first Anaheim player with nine goals in a four-game span, scoring and adding an assist in the Ducks' 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Gauthier — coming off consecitive hat tricks — has seven power-play goals in the four-game span. Dating to 1933-34, the only other NHL players to accomplish the feat are Dave Andreychuk (8, Nov. 7-14, 1992) and Teemu Selanne (7, Oct. 25-31, 2008).

Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each had two goals and an assist for the Ducks, and Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves. They have won three in a row to improve to 8-7-1.

Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton. The Oilers (11-3-3) have lost two in a row.

Fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins made 16 saves with Tristan Jarry out due to illness and both Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen injured. The Oilers became the first team in the NHL to dress a full-time emergency backup goalie, with Brett Epp sitting on the bench.

McDavid had three assists to extend his season-opening points and assists streaks to 17 games and give him an NHL-best 44 points. He's tied for the fourth-longest points streak to start a season in league history.

Up next

Ducks: At Calgary on Friday night.

Oilers: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

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