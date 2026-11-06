Harris scores 26, UMass-Lowell takes down Merrimack 71-61

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Harris scored 26 points as UMass-Lowell beat Merrimack 71-61 on Thursday.

Harris also added 11 rebounds for the River Hawks (2-0). Victor Okojie added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Jakai Newton had 12 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Jeremiah Anderson finished with 18 points for the Warriors (0-2). Denver Anglin added 10 points and two steals for Merrimack. AJ Lesburt Jr. finished with seven points, two steals and two blocks.

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Both teams play again on Sunday. UMass-Lowell hosts Marist and Merrimack travels to play Albany (NY).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.