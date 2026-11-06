Benoit's 18 lead Lehigh over Cornell 71-64

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Edouard Benoit scored 18 points as Lehigh beat Cornell 71-64 on Thursday.

Benoit added six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-1). Joshua Ingram added 16 points and six rebounds. Hank Alvey had 14 points.

Quinn Gibson led the Big Red (1-1) with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Cornell also got 13 points from Jacob Beccles. Anthony Nimani finished with 10 points and two steals.

Lehigh took a 13-2 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by 12 first-half points from Benoit, Lehigh carried a 39-32 lead into the break. Ingram’s layup with 8:57 remaining in the second half gave Lehigh the lead for good at 52-50.

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Both teams play on Sunday. Lehigh hosts Brown and Cornell hosts Keuka.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.