Kheil scores 12, Iona defeats NJIT 72-49

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Martin Kheil scored 12 points as Iona beat NJIT 72-49 on Thursday.

Kheil had five rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Kevon Vanderhorst scored 10 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Sadiku Ibine Ayo shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Victor Vanderstraeten led the way for the Highlanders (0-2) with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. David Bolden added eight points and five assists for NJIT. Brandon Stores Jr. finished with seven points.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. Iona visits St. John’s and NJITsquares off against Saint Peter’s at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.