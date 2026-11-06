Cole Caufield scores in OT in Canadiens' 5-4 victory over Mammoth

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored 30 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens overcame Logan Cooley’s hat trick to beat the Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Thursday night.

Captain Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists in his return from a six-game absence for Montreal (10-3-3). Adam Engstrom added his first career goal, and Kirby Dach and Arber Xhekaj also scored.

Jakub Dobes made 16 saves two nights after the Canadiens made some unwanted history. Montreal lost 5-4 in overtime to Winnipeg on Tuesday after blowing a 4-0 lead with 2:39 remaining, marking the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history.

Cooley had his second hat trick in four games and added an assist. At 228 career games, Cooley became the fastest active player to have five career hat tricks, besting Alex Ovechkin by two games.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Utah (10-6-1). Sebastian Cossa stopped 30 shots.

Montreal tied it at 4 when Engstrom beat Cossa with a wrist shot with 5:06 to go in the third.

Up next

Mammoth: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Canadiens: At Toronto on Saturday night.

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