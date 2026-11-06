McKenna Woliczko scores 22 points as No. 10 Iowa defeats Eastern Illinois 80-39

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — McKenna Woliczko had 22 points and Ava Heiden added 15 as No. 10 Iowa defeated Eastern Illinois 80-39 on Thursday night.

Woliczko, a freshman from San Bruno, Calif., was 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers on a night when the Hawkeyes struggled to make shots from the perimeter.

Dani Carnegie added 12 points for Iowa.

Iowa (2-0) had a slow start for the second consecutive game, but the Hawkeyes’ defense shut down Eastern Illinois (0-2) in the second quarter. Iowa outscored the Panthers 27-8 in the quarter to take a 44-18 halftime lead, holding Eastern Illinois to just five field-goal attempts and forcing 10 turnovers.

Iowa held Eastern Illinois to 32% shooting (22% from deep) and forced 27 turnovers.

Iowa also had a 44-25 rebounding edge. Heiden had eight rebounds and Carnegie had seven.

The Hawkeyes again struggled from beyond the arc, making 9 of 28 3-point attempts and missing 11 of their first 12 after connecting on just 8 of 29 in Monday’s 73-45 win over Towson.

Ava Stoller led Eastern Illinois with 10 points, and Clara Glad added nine.

Eastern Illinois was playing the second game of a three-game opening-week stretch in Iowa. The Panthers played at Drake to open the season on Tuesday, and will be at Iowa State on Sunday.

Up next

Eastern Illinois: At Iowa State on Sunday.

Iowa: At No. 2 UConn on Sunday.

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