Chicago State wins 66-54 over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mike Price had 21 points in Chicago State’s 66-54 win against Incarnate Word on Thursday.

Price shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Cougars (1-1). Foday Sheriff scored 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Ben Kalonji finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with seven points.

Godswill Erheriene led the Cardinals (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Ismail Habib added 14 points for Incarnate Word. D’Arrae Goodwin finished with six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

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Chicago State plays Monday against South Carolina State at home, and Incarnate Word visits UTEP on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.