Stewart's 17 points lead Richmond over Southern Virginia 107-46

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominick Stewart’s 17 points helped Richmond defeat Southern Virginia 107-46 on Thursday.

Stewart added three steals for the Spiders (2-0). Will Harper III scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Jamie Kaiser Jr. had 15 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Talmage Stucki finished with 14 points and three steals for the Knights.

Richmond took the lead for good with 19:45 left in the first half. The score was 58-18 at halftime, with Kaiser racking up 10 points. Richmond extended its lead to 92-33 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Stewart scored a team-high eight points in the second half to close out the win.

Up next

Richmond’s next game is Sunday against Temple, and Southern Virginia visits Western Carolina on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.