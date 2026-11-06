Syracuse routs Central Connecticut State 102-49

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored a season-best 18 points, Mark Morano added 16 and Syracuse rolled to a 102-49 victory over Central Connecticut State on Thursday night.

Doty and Morano combined for seven of Syracuse's nine 3-pointers.

Luke Wilson and Kiyan Anthony added 14 points apiece for Syracuse (2-0). Sadiq White Jr. matched a career-best with 10 rebounds to go with eight points. Four others scored eight points each for the Orange, which finished 38-of-59 shooting (64%) from the floor.

Raphel Laurent scored 17 points for Central Connecticut (0-2).

A 12-0 surge about midway through the first half gave Syracuse a double-digit lead on its way to a 47-23 lead at the break. The Orange shot 59% (17 of 29) from the floor and made 10 of 13 from the free-throw line in the half.

After Laurent scored the first basket of the second half, Syracuse scored 11 straight points, capped by a Morano 3-pointer, and cruised from there.

The teams have met once before, with Syracuse winning 96-62 during the 2012-13 season.

Up next

Central Connecticut: At Dartmouth on Sunday.

Syracuse: Faces Indiana on Monday in the Bad Boy Mowers Series.

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