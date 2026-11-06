Roberts, Koehler and Shrewsberry combine for 12 3s in Notre Dame's 83-56 win over Mercyhurst

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 18 points, Brady Koehler and Braeden Shrewsberry each added 17 points and Notre Dame beat Mercyhurst 83-56 on Thursday night.

Roberts, Koehler and Shrewsberry each made six of the Irish's 28 field goals. Shrewsberry hit five shots from long range while Koehler made all four of his attempts from long range and Roberts made three.

Jake Lemelman scored 18 points to lead Mercyhurst (0-2).

The Fighting Irish opened the game on a 19-5 run and led 38-23 at the break. Roberts made all four of his field-goal attempts that included a pair of 3-pointers. Koehler scored eight first-half points for the Irish.

The Lakers pulled within 11 points early in the second half but didn't get closer. Two consecutive 3s from Koehler and another from Shrewsberry gave the Irish their largest lead, 78-41, with 6:02 to play.

Notre Dame (2-0) finished 54% (28 of 52) shooting from the floor and 15 of 32 from distance.

Up next

Mercyhurst: Host Penn State Shenango on Saturday.

Notre Dame: Host Eastern Illinois on Monday.

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