The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2k9PG7_1GoKtXVU00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9PG7_1GoKtXVU00" width="1024" height="682" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2026\u003c/p>\u003cp>This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Bridget Jones, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIEJheXRvQmF5TmV3cy5jb20iLCAiZXZlbnQiOiAibXBfc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uX2J1dHRvbl9jbGlja19ldmVudCIsICJ1cmwiOiAiaHR0cHM6Ly9iYXl0b2JheW5ld3MuY29tL3N1YnNjcmliZS10b2RheS8iLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE3MzMwODksICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJUaGUgdG9wIHBob3RvcyBvZiB0aGUgd2VlayBieSBBUCBwaG90b2pvdXJuYWxpc3RzIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>