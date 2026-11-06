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Photography

The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9PG7_1GoKtXVU00

Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2026

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Bridget Jones, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week.

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