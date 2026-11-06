Ravens CB Nate Wiggins inactive for game against Jaguars; Jackson and Huntley go on IR

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is inactive for Baltimore's game Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wiggins was listed as questionable Wednesday with an illness, and his absence leaves the Ravens without one of their starting cornerbacks on a night they'll also be without injured quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Jackson (thumb) and Huntley (toe) both went on injured reserve Thursday. That was no surprise, and Baltimore signed Austin Reed to the 53-man roster to back up quarterback Joe Fagnano against the Jaguars. The Ravens also promoted Jake Moody from the practice squad to replace injured kicker Tyler Loop.

Also inactive for Baltimore are wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, guard Emery Jones, tackle Aeneas Peebles and quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Inactive for Jacksonville are wide receiver CJ Williams, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end Wesley Williams.

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