Bournemouth beats Sparta Prague 3-1 to stay perfect in Europa League, AC Milan loses at San Siro

PRAGUE (AP) — Bournemouth came from behind to beat 10-man Sparta Prague 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday and maintain a perfect record in its first European campaign.

In a major upset, AC Milan was stunned 2-0 by Ferencváros at San Siro.

A minute of silence was held at stadiums across Europe before the games to honor Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died Tuesday after he suffered cardiac arrest following the on-field collision.

Seven straight wins for Bournemouth

Three substitutes helped the Cherries turn the game around at Sparta's Letná stadium.

United States midfielder Tyler Adams equalized for the Premier League side early in the second half with a strike from the edge of the area.

Brazil forward Evanilson fired Bournemouth ahead nine minutes from time with a low curling effort from the left in the area and Rayan's long-range drive finished the scoring in the final minute.

Lewis Cook missed a scoring opportunity after half an hour when his shot from the spot hit the post.

Sparta replied five minutes later when Ebrima Singhateh finished his solo run from his own half by scoring past Michele Di Gregorio.

It was the first goal Bournemouth conceded after winning six straight games in all competitions with clean sheets.

Sparta’s joy ended another three minutes later when defender Tobias Guddal received his second yellow card and was sent off.

AC Milan loses at home

After the visitors put Milan’s defense under pressure in the first half, Lenny Joseph struck twice for them in a span of 14 minutes early after the break.

The forward capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani to net the opener and added his second on fast counter amid Milan's effort to equalize.

Ruben Amorim’s men failed to use a one-man advantage after Ferencváros substitute Bamidele Yusuf received a straight red in the 77th minute.

With the victory, Ferencváros stayed perfect while Milan remained on three points from four games.

In San Sebastian, Lyon earned a first point for a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the first match after coach Paulo Fonseca left to join Sporting Lisbon. Jorge Maciel is in charge until the upcoming international break, pending the appointment of Fonseca’s successor.

Orri Óskarsson headed the hosts ahead, and veteran midfielder Corentin Tolisso netted the equalizer.

In Brussels, Anderlecht beat Salzburg 2-0 for its second win.

In London, Daichi Kamada scored in stoppage time for 10-man Crystal Palace to salvage a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim after Adam Wharton received his second yellow in the 77th. Alexander Prass had given the visitors an early lead.

Leverkusen, Sunderland and Celtic in late action

The 2024 finalist Leverkusen takes a 100% record to a game against Marseille later Thursday. Another Italian force, Juventus, is at Alkmaar. Celtic, which has yet to earn a point, hosts Besiktas in Glasgow.

Salah silent

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was kept at bay by visiting Freiburg, which won 1-0 at Turkish side Trabzonspor in the third-tier Conference League. Salah scored in two previous wins for Trabzonspor.

Ajax routed Midtjylland away 6-1 and Atalanta was held 1-1 at home by Kairat Almaty.

Later, Brighton faces Getafe away, and Monaco, up against Danish side Nordsjælland, has been boosted by adding U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, who was originally left out amid uncertainty over his future.

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