Panthers place focus on stopping the run vs. Broncos following defensive coordinator change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales offered one overriding requisition to Todd Wash after promoting him to interim defensive coordinator last week: "Stop the run."

That's something the Panthers struggled to do under Ejiro Evero, and it ultimately cost him his job.

The Panthers (3-4) enter Sunday's game against the surging Denver Broncos (6-2) ranked 30th in the league against the run, while allowing the fifth-most points in the league.

It's now up to Wash to fix it.

Canales made the change at coordinator just hours after the Panthers suffered their second straight loss last Thursday night to the Green Packers, 27-19. The timing of the move gave Wash a few extra days to make changes.

Just how dramatically different the Panthers will look on Sunday remains to be seen, as players and coaches alike have been predictably coy when it comes to the game plan.

“I guess we will have to see Sunday,” defensive lineman Derrick Brown said with a grin.

There's speculation the Panthers could begin to transition away from Evero's 3-4 base scheme to the 4-3 scheme Wash used during his previous stint as an NFL defensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2020).

But Brown said that's easier said than done in the middle of an NFL season.

“I don’t think that’s what we’re doing,” Brown said the idea of shifting to a base 4-3 defense, “So it’s one of those things where we just got a few different tweaks here and there, but for the most part we’re going to do what we did.”

Wash seemed to echo that sentiment, while still leaving the door open to change.

“We are who we are,” Wash said in reference to the team's defensive personnel which is made up heavily of outside linebackers. “(But) we will try to throw some wrinkles in.”

The Broncos enter the game on a four-game win streak despite an offense that ranks 30th in the league overall and 26th in rushing.

However, Bo Nix and company seem to be hitting their stride.

Denver has scored 58 points over the past two weeks.

Jonah Coleman took on a bigger role in the backfield in the Broncos' 28-24 come-from-behind win over Kansas City, rushing 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 63 yards.

Nix's latest comeback propelled the Broncos into sole possession of first place in the AFC West. The Panthers (3-4) are also alone in first in the NFC South despite a losing record.

Nix described the Broncos as being a “mature team" and isn't expecting a letdown against Carolina.

“Coach (Sean) Payton talks about every game in the NFL is an important game and there’s no such thing as a trap game because they’re all that way,” Nix said. “They’re all must wins. If you don’t play well, you’re going to end up messing around and getting beat. We know the importance of this week right before the bye. We can’t go on a bye early.”

Need to know

Denver (6-2) at Carolina (3-4).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m., EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Broncos by 3.

Against the spread: Broncos 6-2, Panthers 3-4.

Last week: Broncos beat Chiefs 28-24; Panthers lost to Packers 27-19.

Last meeting: Broncos beat Panthers 28-14 on Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver.

Series record: Broncos lead 6-2.

Matchup to watch

Broncos pass rush vs. Panthers QB Bryce Young. Young spent most of last week's Thursday night's game trying to escape constant pressure. He was sacked six times and forced to throw the ball away early on a number of occasions by the Packers. Green Bay was able to bat down passes and get to Young using a basic four-man rush. The Broncos are expected to borrow a page from the Packers playbook as they look to take advantage of a Carolina offensive line without three starters. Denver is tied for fourth in the league with 23 sacks entering Week 9. The most significant was Malcolm Roach's last-second sack on Patrick Mahomes to seal Denver's win over the Chiefs.

Stats and stuff

— The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, California.

— Nix has 15 game-winning drives and 12 fourth-quarter comebacks since entering the NFL in 2024, both of which lead the league in that span.

— Denver has won 15 consecutive one-score regular-season games going back to last season.

— Broncos K Wil Lutz owns the longest streak of extra point conversions (113) since the league moved the PAT back in 2015.

— Denver ILB Alex Singleton, the league’s tackling leader, has consecutive games with 14 tackles and a sack, something that’s been accomplished just two other times since 1987 (LB Ray Lewis in 2001, LB Micheal Barrow in 1998).

— Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins has 306 yards on 94 carries, and his 3.3 yard per carry average ranks second worst in the league among players with at least 90 carries.

— Young will start his 52nd career game with the Panthers, surpassing Steve Beuerlein for the third-most starts by a QB in team history. Only Cam Newton (129) and Jake Delhomme (90) have more.

— Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan has been fairly quiet since his 14-catch, 192-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Lions on Oct. 4. In the three games that have followed, he has a combined 184 yards on 16 receptions and no TDs.

— Panthers K Ryan Fitzgerald has started the season 13-for-13 on field-goal attempts. Fitzgerald is one of four kickers in the league to remain perfect with a minimum of at least 10 field-goal attempts.

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AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton in Denver contributed to this report.

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