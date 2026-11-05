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Novembers with the most precipitation in Delaware since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Delaware since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. November 2002

- Total precipitation: 5.5 inches

- Average temperature: 45.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 36.8°F

#9. November 2006

- Total precipitation: 5.61 inches

- Average temperature: 50.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 59.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 42.1°F

#8. November 2020

- Total precipitation: 5.84 inches

- Average temperature: 51.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 63°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.5°F

#7. November 1951

- Total precipitation: 6.04 inches

- Average temperature: 42.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.1°F

#6. November 1963

- Total precipitation: 6.25 inches

- Average temperature: 48.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 57.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 38.9°F

#5. November 1997

- Total precipitation: 6.35 inches

- Average temperature: 44.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 36.9°F

#4. November 1948

- Total precipitation: 6.38 inches

- Average temperature: 50.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 59.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 40.4°F

#3. November 1907

- Total precipitation: 6.42 inches

- Average temperature: 43.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.7°F

#2. November 1972

- Total precipitation: 6.49 inches

- Average temperature: 43.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.4°F

#1. November 2018

- Total precipitation: 6.85 inches

- Average temperature: 45.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54°F

- Monthly low temperature: 37.4°F