iQmetrix Unveils Built-In Intelligence for Every Role in Telecom Commerce at Its 2026 Telecom Industry Address

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

iQmetrix, the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom, last week shared highlights from its 2026 Telecom Industry Address and Product Announcements, held virtually on Oct. 28 in two sessions, one for North American audiences and one for European audiences. The address was built around one theme: intelligence. Telecom commerce is moving from systems that record the business to systems that act on it, and the announcements put that intelligence in the hands of every role, from the sales associate at the counter, to the finance manager in the back office, to the corporate view leading the channel experience.

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"Right now telecom providers are competing in a race to the bottom on price that no one wins. The way out is intelligence. Not AI bolted onto a fragmented tech stack, but intelligence built into how commerce runs. Information plus context equals intelligence, and intelligence plus action in the right moment equals a great experience. The kind that earns loyalty and wins new subscribers."

Megan Howse, Senior Vice President of Marketing, iQmetrix

What the 2026 research found

The first half of the address unveiled the 2026 Telecom Commerce Megatrends, drawn from iQmetrix’s fourth annual research with TelcoTitans. This year’s study went global, surveying 335 organizations across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, including tier one operators, MVNOs and OEMs, up from 119 companies across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico last year. Confidence is high, with 94% of respondents expecting commercial revenue to grow over the next three years. Yet 95% increased their unified commerce investment in the past year, and only 49% can point clearly to measurable impact.

Six trends shape the year ahead: AI’s impact is real but readiness is the bottleneck, commerce is moving from searching to asking, the device has become a considered purchase, seamless now means connected, the store has a new job built around people, and commerce leaders treat digital and physical as one experience. Those leaders, about a quarter of respondents, are far more likely to call a single integrated commerce platform a critical priority, 78% versus 46% of the mainstream organization respondents.

AI built in, with people in control

The research points to a readiness gap: investment is rising, but results depend on the systems, data and people underneath the AI. The second half of the address showed how iQmetrix is closing that gap by building intelligence in from the ground up. iQmetrix rebuilt the foundation beneath its products so that every sale, customer, payout, and repair job is captured as it happens, then adds the context the best people in each role carry, starting with how the best inventory managers move stock. The result is a system that remembers what has happened, senses what is happening now, and knows how to act.

Each role will have its own agent with its own tools, rules and data. Agents recommend and people decide: every action is approved, shown with its reasoning, recorded, and tested before each release.

What intelligence looks like in each role

Sales Associates: iQ Storefront carries every sale type in one flow, lets teams sell now and finish later, offers Buy Now, Pay Later at the counter through iQ Pay, and enforces manager approvals with individual PINs. More than 50 features were added to iQ Storefront over the past year.

Repair Technicians: repair is built into the sale, with one guided flow from intake to pickup and insurance claims filed directly from the repair job.

Inventory Managers: Ivan, an all-new AI inventory agent, reads stock and sales across every store, proposes the transfer plan, and waits for approval before anything moves.

Operations Managers: Next Gen iQ Hub adds flexible reporting, Visualize dashboards at every level of the business, plain language questions answered from the same governed data as reports, repair services management, and role-based permissions.

Finance Managers: iQ Pay for Back Office includes Smart Payout and accelerated payouts, as fast as the next day. Invoicing with a secure payment link, paid by card, digital wallet or installments with recurring invoicing and simplified reconciliation.

HR Managers: new partner integrations include Stratus HR, which sends new hires into the point of sale and hours worked into payroll for U.S. customers, removing double entry.

Supply Chain Managers: Valor Communication, another new partner integration, restocks the accessory wall based on what actually sells, so nobody reorders by hand.

Corporate/C-Suite: our vision for the future is Channel Management, one experience everywhere, with seamless handoffs from web to app to chat to store. When a carrier introduces something, every store gets the same product, price, and promo.

"Everyone can buy the same AI. What they can't buy is one that has learned directly from your business. You can take the systems you have, bolt AI on top, and call it intelligent. We could have done that, but we didn't. We completely rebuilt the foundation."

Iqbal Habib, Senior Product Manager, iQmetrix

Where intelligent commerce is heading

iQmetrix also outlined where it is heading: AI agents for every area of the business, in the front of house with iQ Storefront, in the back office with iQ Hub, and at the corporate level for centralized intelligence with decentralized execution across channels. That direction includes district views and longer reporting history, ready-made role templates, an AI sales assistant that builds the cart and shows the next best step, and agents that work with customers’ own AI agents.

Read the full announcements

Go deeper on every announcement, role by role, on the iQmetrix blog. Read the Blog Post.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix is the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom. It replaces fragmented legacy stacks with a modern, modular operating layer that orchestrates telcos, retailers, vendors, and OEMs into one intelligent flow across channels and markets. The result is less complexity, lower cost, and the speed to move ahead.

For more than 27 years, iQmetrix has been helping the leading brands in telecom grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise. Its solutions power $17BN in sales annually, handling nearly 53 million invoices and more than 28 million activations, and are used by more than 370,000 telecom professionals across more than 10,000 locations. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.iQmetrix.com.

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KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE CARRIERS AND SERVICES MOBILE/WIRELESS ONLINE RETAIL OFFICE PRODUCTS PAYMENTS ELECTRONIC COMMERCE APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RETAIL TELECOMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: iQmetrix

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PUB: 11/05/2026 04:39 PM/DISC: 11/05/2026 04:39 PM

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