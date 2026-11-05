Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Simplification Strategy Drives Improved Profitability

Grew Quarterly Sales at Outdoor by 12.4%

Raises Full Year 2026 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Jefferies LLC Continues to Assist with Strategic Review

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

Sales of $71.2 million compared to $69.3 million.

The Company received refunds of approximately $0.6 million related to previously paid International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) tariffs, which were recorded as an offset to cost of goods sold.

Gross margin was 41.0% compared to 35.1%. Third quarter 2026 gross margin includes a benefit of approximately 80 basis points from the recovery of IEEPA tariffs.

Net income of $3.3 million with a net income margin of 4.6%, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.6 million with a net loss margin of (2.3)%, or $(0.04) per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%.

Management Commentary

“We delivered strong third quarter results, reflecting the tangible progress we continue to make against our strategic priorities,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “Our efforts to simplify the business, sharpen our product focus and improve operating efficiency are translating into stronger financial performance including gross margins north of 40% at both segments, driving significant net income and adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year. This improvement in underlying profitability, which also reflects the recovery of previously paid IEEPA tariffs, underscores the benefits of our reduced cost structure and prioritization of our highest-volume and highest-margin products. Supported by continued positive momentum across our Outdoor and Adventure segments, we are pleased to raise our full-year guidance, reflecting our confidence in business fundamentals and constructive outlook for the remainder of 2026.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

On a consolidated basis, sales in the third quarter were $71.2 million compared to $69.3 million in the same year‐ago quarter, up 2.7%. Sales in the Outdoor segment increased 12.4% to $54.7 million, compared to $48.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the Adventure segment decreased 20.2% to $16.5 million, compared to $20.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sales in the Outdoor segment increased due to increases in global wholesale, independent global distributor, and global direct-to-consumer revenues. Sales in the Adventure segment decreased due to an unfavorable wholesale market in Australia for Rhino-Rack and MAXTRAX, partially offset by favorable FX.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 41.0% compared to 35.1% in the year‐ago quarter. The gross margin increase was primarily attributable to higher volumes and a favorable product mix at the Outdoor segment and receiving $0.6 million of IEEPA tariff refunds which was partially offset by lower volume at the Adventure segment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $25.3 million compared to $26.2 million in the same year‐ago quarter. Third quarter 2026 expenses reflect decreases at the Adventure segment as a result of lower marketing, depreciation, amortization, and employee-related costs. Additionally, Corporate costs decreased due to lower outside service and employee-related costs. These decreases were partially offset by increases at the Outdoor segment due to higher sales expenses, partially offset by lower amortization costs.

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $3.3 million with a net income margin of 4.6%, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(1.6) million with a net loss margin of (2.3)%, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income excludes amortization of intangibles, disposal of internally developed software, restructuring charges, transaction costs, contingent consideration benefit, inventory fair value of purchase accounting, and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 was $6.8 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%, in the same year‐ago quarter. By segment adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 was $8.0 million at Outdoor and $0.8 million at Adventure, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million at Outdoor and $0.3 million at Adventure, in the same year-ago quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $6.2 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $5.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to significantly increased accounts receivable at the Outdoor segment from strong sales in the month of September 2026. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2026 were $1.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2026 was an outflow of $7.4 million compared to an outflow of $6.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity at September 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.8 million compared to $36.7 million.

The balance sheet was debt free at the end of both periods.

Strategic Review

The Company previously announced that its Board of Directors initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This review continues and includes a range of potential strategic alternatives, including, among other things, the sale of all or part of the business or other strategic or financial transactions involving the Company. The review has no deadline or definitive timetable and there can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments regarding the review unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required. Clarus has retained Jefferies LLC as its financial advisor.

2026 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2026 sales to range between $251 million and $255 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between approximately $15 million and $17 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.3% at the mid-point of the revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges, compared to its prior outlook of sales of $245 million to $255 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12 million to $13 million. Capital expenditures are expected to remain between $6 million and $7 million, consistent with the Company’s prior outlook, and free cash flow is now expected to be break even for the full year 2026, compared to the Company’s prior outlook of $6 million. For the fourth quarter of 2026, sales are expected to range between $62 million and $66 million, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $3 million.

Clarus has not provided net income or net cash provided by operating activities guidance because it cannot forecast, without unreasonable effort, certain expenses, gains, changes in working capital and other items affecting those measures. Accordingly, the Company does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin or free cash flow guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for fiscal year 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2026 results.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7e33e57cf43a4acc86ee05243127b0f1

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, RockyMounts®, and Onwrd® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted net income (loss) and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted net income (loss) and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provides useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. We do not provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and/or free cash flow for the fiscal year 2026 to net income for the fiscal year 2026, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, without unreasonable effort, which affect net income but not adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and/or free cash flow. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s review of strategic alternatives, including the timing and outcome of the review, whether the review results in any transaction or other strategic outcome, whether and when the Company provides further updates, and the potential impact of the review on the Company’s business and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz

Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098

lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash $ 20,792 $ 36,691 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,335 and $1,121 59,525 44,839 Inventories 94,074 83,028 Prepaid and other current assets 7,463 5,457 Income tax receivable 574 1,407 Total current assets 182,428 171,422 Property and equipment, net 19,761 18,255 Other intangible assets, net 20,243 23,761 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 19,600 19,600 Deferred income taxes 55 55 Other long-term assets 21,355 15,935 Total assets $ 263,442 $ 249,028 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,288 $ 15,907 Accrued liabilities 23,609 24,403 Income tax payable 792 179 Total current liabilities 44,689 40,489 Deferred income taxes 1,324 1,418 Other long-term liabilities 16,312 10,728 Total liabilities 62,325 52,635 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 43,104 and 43,054 issued and 38,288 and 38,402 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 704,947 703,487 Accumulated deficit (455,451 ) (457,253 ) Treasury stock, at cost (33,635 ) (33,156 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,748 ) (16,689 ) Total stockholders’ equity 201,117 196,393 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 263,442 $ 249,028

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Sales Domestic sales $ 30,520 $ 28,261 International sales 40,698 41,086 Total sales 71,218 69,347 Cost of goods sold 42,028 44,981 Gross profit 29,190 24,366 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 25,273 26,155 Restructuring charges 196 155 Transaction costs 323 436 Contingent consideration benefit - (355 ) Legal and regulatory matter costs 63 1,001 Total operating expenses 25,855 27,392 Operating income (loss) 3,335 (3,026 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 86 108 Other, net 265 (943 ) Total other income (expense), net 351 (835 ) Income (loss) before income tax 3,686 (3,861 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 424 (2,244 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,262 $ (1,617 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.04 ) Diluted 0.09 (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,288 38,402 Diluted 38,295 38,402

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Sales Domestic sales $ 79,922 $ 77,794 International sales 109,390 107,233 Total sales 189,312 185,027 Cost of goods sold 109,887 120,187 Gross profit 79,425 64,840 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 76,153 79,681 Restructuring charges 1,189 489 Transaction costs 367 686 Contingent consideration benefit (254 ) (355 ) Legal and regulatory matter costs 143 3,463 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - 1,565 Total operating expenses 77,598 85,529 Operating income (loss) 1,827 (20,689 ) Other income Interest income, net 258 518 Other, net 3,265 999 Total other income, net 3,523 1,517 Income (loss) before income tax 5,350 (19,172 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 669 (3,877 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,681 $ (15,295 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.40 ) Diluted 0.12 (0.40 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,355 38,390 Diluted 38,358 38,390

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Sales $ 71,218 Sales $ 69,347 Gross profit as reported $ 29,190 Gross profit as reported $ 24,366 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 108 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment - Adjusted gross profit $ 29,298 Adjusted gross profit $ 24,366 Gross margin as reported 41.0 % Gross margin as reported 35.1 % Adjusted gross margin 41.1 % Adjusted gross margin 35.1 % NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Sales $ 189,312 Sales $ 185,027 Gross profit as reported $ 79,425 Gross profit as reported $ 64,840 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 108 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 120 Adjusted gross profit $ 79,533 Adjusted gross profit $ 64,960 Gross margin as reported 42.0 % Gross margin as reported 35.0 % Adjusted gross margin 42.0 % Adjusted gross margin 35.1 %

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax Net Diluted sales profit expenses expense rate income EPS (1) As reported $ 71,218 $ 29,190 $ 25,855 $ 424 (11.5 )% $ 3,262 $ 0.09 Amortization of intangibles - - (1,740 ) - 1,740 Restructuring charges - - (196 ) - 196 Transaction costs - - (323 ) - 323 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 108 - - 108 Stock-based compensation - - (38 ) - 38 As adjusted $ 71,218 $ 29,298 $ 23,558 $ 424 7.0 % $ 5,667 $ 0.15 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net income per share and adjusted net income per share are both calculated based on 38,295 diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax Net Diluted sales profit expenses benefit rate (loss) income EPS (1) As reported $ 69,347 $ 24,366 $ 27,392 $ (2,244 ) (58.1 )% $ (1,617 ) $ (0.04 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,149 ) 1,751 398 Disposal of internally developed software - - - 129 (129 ) Restructuring charges - - (155 ) 147 8 Transaction costs - - (436 ) (30 ) 466 Contingent consideration benefit - - 355 - (355 ) Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - - - (16 ) 16 Stock-based compensation - - (1,545 ) (106 ) 1,651 As adjusted $ 69,347 $ 24,366 $ 23,462 $ (369 ) (534.8 )% $ 438 $ 0.01 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share is calculated based on 38,402 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted net income per share is calculated based on 38,452 diluted shares of common stock.

CLARUS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax Net Diluted sales profit expenses expense rate income EPS (1) As reported $ 189,312 $ 79,425 $ 77,598 $ 669 (12.5 )% $ 4,681 $ 0.12 Amortization of intangibles - - (5,583 ) 23 5,560 Restructuring charges - - (1,189 ) - 1,189 Transaction costs - - (367 ) - 367 Contingent consideration benefit - - 254 - (254 ) Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 108 - - 108 Stock-based compensation - - (1,460 ) - 1,460 As adjusted $ 189,312 $ 79,533 $ 69,253 $ 692 5.0 % $ 13,111 $ 0.34 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net income per share and adjusted net income per share are both calculated based on 38,358 diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax Net Diluted sales profit expenses benefit rate loss EPS (1) As reported $ 185,027 $ 64,840 $ 85,529 $ (3,877 ) (20.2 )% $ (15,295 ) $ (0.40 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (6,586 ) 2,263 4,323 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - - (1,565 ) - 1,565 Disposal of internally developed software - - (365 ) 177 188 Restructuring charges - - (489 ) 186 303 Transaction costs - - (686 ) (1 ) 687 Contingent consideration benefit - - 355 - (355 ) Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 120 - - 120 Stock-based compensation - - (4,568 ) (1 ) 4,569 As adjusted $ 185,027 $ 64,960 $ 71,625 $ (1,253 ) 24.3 % $ (3,895 ) $ (0.10 ) (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share are both calculated based on 38,390 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.

CLARUS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Outdoor

Segment Adventure

Segment Corporate

Costs Total (1) Outdoor

Segment Adventure

Segment Corporate

Costs Total (1) Net income (loss) $ 3,262 $ (1,617 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 424 (2,244 ) Other, net (265 ) 943 Interest income, net (86 ) (108 ) Operating income (loss) $ 7,142 $ (1,393 ) $ (2,414 ) $ 3,335 $ 3,221 $ (1,721 ) $ (4,526 ) $ (3,026 ) Depreciation 611 405 63 1,079 550 344 - 894 Amortization of intangibles 28 1,712 - 1,740 222 1,927 - 2,149 EBITDA $ 7,781 $ 724 $ (2,351 ) $ 6,154 $ 3,993 $ 550 $ (4,526 ) $ 17 Restructuring charges 185 11 - 196 1 154 - 155 Transaction costs - - 323 323 414 - 22 436 Contingent consideration benefit - - - - - (355 ) - (355 ) Stock-based compensation - - 38 38 - - 1,545 1,545 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 108 - 108 - - - - Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 7,966 $ 843 $ (1,990 ) $ 6,819 $ 4,408 $ 349 $ (2,959 ) $ 1,798 Sales $ 54,730 $ 16,488 $ - $ 71,218 $ 48,688 $ 20,659 $ - $ 69,347 Net income (loss) margin 4.6 % (2.3 )% EBITDA margin 14.2 % 4.4 % 8.6 % 8.2 % 2.7 % 0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 5.1 % 9.6 % 9.1 % 1.7 % 2.6 % (1) The Company reconciles consolidated Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as it has historically not allocated Income tax expense (benefit), Other, net, and Interest income, net to the segments or to Corporate.

(2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, the Company will no longer add back Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses or Other inventory reserves to Adjusted EBITDA. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company included an adjustment related to Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses of $1,001 ($322 recorded at the Outdoor segment and $679 recorded in Corporate costs). The three months ended September 30, 2025 reconciliation has been restated to conform to the 2026 presentation.

