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Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“The third quarter was Cloudflare's best quarter ever. We crossed $3 billion in annualized revenue with revenue of $782 million, up 39% year over year. We accelerated growth, delivering our fastest revenue growth in nearly four years,  while expanding profitability," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. "We have built the development platform for the AI-powered Internet—and as digital threats escalate, organizations of every size continue to rely on Cloudflare for protection. Our engine is firing on all cylinders, and we've found an even higher gear for this next phase of growth."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $782.5 million, representing an increase of 39% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $557.2 million, or 71.2% gross margin, compared to $415.7 million, or 74.0%, in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit was $566.6 million, or 72.4% gross margin, compared to $423.1 million, or 75.3%, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $67.9 million, or 8.7% of revenue, compared to $37.5 million, or 6.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations was $137.1 million, or 17.5% of revenue, compared to $85.9 million, or 15.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $34.1 million, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.10, compared to $0.00 in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $143.7 million, compared to $102.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.38, compared to $0.27 in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $215.4 million, compared to $167.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Free cash flow was $82.1 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to $75.0 million, or 13% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $5,128.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $845.0 to $846.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $156.0 to $157.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.43, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 379 million

For the full year fiscal 2026, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $2,963.0 to $2,964.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $462.0 to $463.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $1.35, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 376 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 461-5787 (North America) or +1 (585) 542-9983 (International) with conference ID 732669571. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, X account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, the plan to further accelerate our evolution to an agentic AI-first operating model and the intent for the plan to align our organizational structure with this new operating model, the estimated reduction of our current workforce, the estimated charges in connection with this plan, including the primary components of such charges, the anticipated timing of the implementation of this plan and the timing of such charges, the expected benefits from this plan and related actions, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of conflicts and geopolitical tension around the world, particularly in Eastern Europe or the Middle East, or any worsening or expansion of those conflicts or tensions, as well as other geopolitical events such as elections and other governmental changes, threats of tariffs and other impediments to cross-border trade; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to incorporate AI tools and automation to increase productivity and maintain operational efficiency; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; our ability to effectively attract, integrate and retain key personnel; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market, including advancements in AI; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2026, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

782,513

$

562,027

$

2,118,329

$

1,553,430

Cost of revenue (1)(2)

225,279

146,316

605,981

390,569

Gross profit

557,234

415,711

1,512,348

1,162,861

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)

337,987

236,309

885,709

669,679

Research and development (1)

168,204

120,956

478,662

370,602

General and administrative (1)(3)(5)(6)

107,951

95,906

321,882

280,551

Restructuring and other charges

11,018

161,711

Total operating expenses

625,160

453,171

1,847,964

1,320,832

Loss from operations

(67,926

)

(37,460

)

(335,616

)

(157,971

)

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest income

45,363

42,529

125,461

89,334

Interest expense (4)

(3,545

)

(2,912

)

(9,197

)

(5,879

)

Other income (expense), net

(1,187

)

(307

)

2,716

(7,682

)

Total non-operating income, net

40,631

39,310

118,980

75,773

Income (loss) before income taxes

(27,295

)

1,850

(216,636

)

(82,198

)

Provision for income taxes

6,770

3,140

10,337

7,992

Net loss

$

(34,065

)

$

(1,290

)

$

(226,973

)

$

(90,190

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.64

)

$

(0.26

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

357,126

349,312

354,588

347,519

____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

4,697

$

4,031

$

13,152

$

10,630

Sales and marketing

63,178

34,787

147,248

101,810

Research and development

66,474

38,450

171,410

127,675

General and administrative

39,754

42,431

110,343

117,472

Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

$

174,103

$

119,699

$

442,153

$

357,587

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

4,653

$

3,337

$

15,664

$

9,519

Sales and marketing

4,563

362

8,204

1,167

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

9,216

$

3,699

$

23,868

$

10,686

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:

Sales and marketing

$

$

$

33

$

General and administrative

2,470

112

Total acquisition-related and other expenses

$

$

$

2,503

$

112

(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows:

Interest expense

$

2,930

$

2,441

$

7,795

$

4,630

Total amortization of debt issuance costs

$

2,930

$

2,441

$

7,795

$

4,630

(5) Includes lease impairment charges as follows:

General and administrative

$

6

$

$

6

$

3,840

Total lease impairment charges

$

6

$

$

6

$

3,840

(6) Includes legal reserve and settlements as follows:

General and administrative

$

10,667

$

$

11,667

$

Total legal reserve and settlements

$

10,667

$

$

11,667

$

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,969,500

$

943,536

Available-for-sale securities

3,159,193

3,157,715

Accounts receivable, net

478,334

382,488

Contract assets

30,206

23,531

Restricted cash short-term

12,160

9,364

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

193,969

128,203

Total current assets

5,843,362

4,644,837

Property and equipment, net

815,953

618,691

Goodwill

375,849

226,563

Acquired intangible assets, net

48,153

41,799

Operating lease right-of-use assets

253,358

237,646

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

266,545

219,499

Restricted cash

1,457

Other noncurrent assets

93,580

45,764

Total assets

$

7,696,800

$

6,036,256

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

221,697

$

84,115

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

221,958

109,054

Accrued compensation

133,995

111,005

Operating lease liabilities

84,656

70,901

Deferred revenue

876,756

684,207

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

1,291,281

Total current liabilities

1,539,062

2,350,563

Convertible senior notes, net

4,441,900

1,974,120

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

180,902

182,025

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

39,406

41,088

Other noncurrent liabilities

30,728

29,337

Total liabilities

6,231,998

4,577,133

Stockholders’ Equity

Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 324,942 and 317,319 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

324

317

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 33,298 and 34,568 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

33

34

Additional paid-in capital

2,926,519

2,651,420

Accumulated deficit

(1,431,880

)

(1,204,907

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(30,194

)

12,259

Total stockholders’ equity

1,464,802

1,459,123

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,696,800

$

6,036,256

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(226,973

)

$

(90,190

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

190,545

137,156

Non-cash operating lease costs

64,058

47,182

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

97,826

73,700

Stock-based compensation expense

441,742

327,829

Amortization of debt issuance costs

7,795

4,630

Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities

(16,509

)

(21,544

)

Deferred income taxes

(7,013

)

(480

)

Provision for bad debt

8,298

12,778

Other

(6,103

)

3,074

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of asset acquisitions and business combinations:

Accounts receivable, net

(104,144

)

(47,915

)

Contract assets

(6,675

)

(6,077

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

(144,872

)

(95,518

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(112,802

)

(62,278

)

Other noncurrent assets

(9,578

)

4,442

Accounts payable

60,649

(4,329

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

106,929

17,610

Accrued compensation

22,990

9,347

Operating lease liabilities

(67,144

)

(41,930

)

Deferred revenue

190,867

145,018

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,373

198

Net cash provided by operating activities

491,259

412,703

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(237,001

)

(230,427

)

Capitalized internal-use software

(31,720

)

(21,158

)

Asset acquisitions and business combinations, net of cash acquired

(74,330

)

(6,462

)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(2,111,660

)

(2,586,569

)

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

2,093,472

1,328,956

Other investing activities

4,053

679

Net cash used in investing activities

(357,186

)

(1,514,981

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from settlement of capped calls

15

309,616

Gross proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

2,500,000

2,000,000

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

(259,500

)

(283,400

)

Cash paid for issuance costs on convertible senior notes

(36,616

)

(28,989

)

Repayments of convertible senior notes

(1,293,750

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

15,765

29,455

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

16,075

13,057

Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU and PSU settlement

(48,645

)

(32,183

)

Payment of indemnity holdback

(100

)

Other

(14

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

893,230

2,007,556

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,027,303

905,278

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

954,357

154,214

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

1,981,660

$

1,059,492

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of cost of revenue:

GAAP cost of revenue

$

225,279

$

146,316

$

605,981

$

390,569

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(4,697

)

(4,031

)

(13,152

)

(10,630

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(4,653

)

(3,337

)

(15,664

)

(9,519

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

215,929

$

138,948

$

577,165

$

370,420

Reconciliation of gross profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

557,234

$

415,711

$

1,512,348

$

1,162,861

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

4,697

4,031

13,152

10,630

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

4,653

3,337

15,664

9,519

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

566,584

$

423,079

$

1,541,164

$

1,183,010

GAAP gross margin

71.2

%

74.0

%

71.4

%

74.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

72.4

%

75.3

%

72.8

%

76.2

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

GAAP sales and marketing

$

337,987

$

236,309

$

885,709

$

669,679

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(63,178

)

(34,787

)

(147,248

)

(101,810

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(4,563

)

(362

)

(8,204

)

(1,167

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

(33

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

270,246

$

201,160

$

730,224

$

566,702

GAAP research and development

$

168,204

$

120,956

$

478,662

$

370,602

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(66,474

)

(38,450

)

(171,410

)

(127,675

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

101,730

$

82,506

$

307,252

$

242,927

GAAP general and administrative

$

107,951

$

95,906

$

321,882

$

280,551

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(39,754

)

(42,431

)

(110,343

)

(117,472

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

(2,470

)

(112

)

Less: Lease impairment charges

(6

)

(6

)

(3,840

)

Less: Legal reserve and settlements

(10,667

)

(11,667

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

57,524

$

53,475

$

197,396

$

159,127

GAAP restructuring and other charges

$

11,018

$

$

161,711

$

Less: Restructuring and other charges

(11,018

)

(161,711

)

Non-GAAP restructuring and other charges

$

$

$

$

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:

GAAP loss from operations

$

(67,926

)

$

(37,460

)

$

(335,616

)

$

(157,971

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

174,103

119,699

442,153

357,587

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,216

3,699

23,868

10,686

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

2,503

112

Add: Lease impairment charges

6

6

3,840

Add: Legal reserve and settlements

10,667

11,667

Add: Restructuring and other charges

11,018

161,711

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

137,084

$

85,938

$

306,292

$

214,254

GAAP operating margin

(8.7

)%

(6.7

)%

(15.8

)%

(10.2

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

17.5

%

15.3

%

14.5

%

13.8

%

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of interest expense:

GAAP interest expense

$

(3,545

)

$

(2,912

)

$

(9,197

)

$

(5,879

)

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,930

2,441

7,795

4,630

Non-GAAP interest expense

$

(615

)

$

(471

)

$

(1,402

)

$

(1,249

)

Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:

GAAP provision for income taxes

$

6,770

$

3,140

$

10,337

$

7,992

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

30,179

21,922

77,238

50,566

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

36,949

$

25,062

$

87,575

$

58,558

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share:

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(34,065

)

$

(1,290

)

$

(226,973

)

$

(90,190

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

174,103

119,699

442,153

357,587

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,216

3,699

23,868

10,686

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

2,503

112

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,930

2,441

7,795

4,630

Add: Lease impairment charges

6

6

3,840

Add: Legal reserve and settlements

10,667

11,667

Add: Restructuring and other charges

11,018

161,711

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(30,179

)

(21,922

)

(77,238

)

(50,566

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

143,696

$

102,627

$

345,492

$

236,099

GAAP net loss per share, basic

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.64

)

$

(0.26

)

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.64

)

$

(0.26

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

0.49

0.34

1.25

1.03

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.03

0.01

0.07

0.03

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

0.01

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Add: Lease impairment charges

0.01

Add: Legal reserve and settlements

0.03

0.03

Add: Restructuring and other charges

0.03

0.46

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.08

)

(0.06

)

(0.22

)

(0.15

)

Effect of dilutive shares

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

(0.06

)

(0.03

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted (1)

$

0.38

$

0.27

$

0.92

$

0.64

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

357,126

349,312

354,588

347,519

Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

376,461

375,098

374,584

368,126

____________

(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Free cash flow

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

215,365

$

167,123

$

491,259

$

412,703

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(121,809

)

(84,641

)

(237,001

)

(230,427

)

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

(11,476

)

(7,511

)

(31,720

)

(21,158

)

Free cash flow

$

82,080

$

74,971

$

222,538

$

161,118

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(806,554

)

$

(629,518

)

$

(357,186

)

$

(1,514,981

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

896,913

$

(3,569

)

$

893,230

$

2,007,556

Net cash provided by operating activities

(percentage of revenue)

28

%

30

%

23

%

27

%

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(percentage of revenue)

(16

)%

(15

)%

(11

)%

(15

)%

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

(percentage of revenue)

(2

)%

(2

)%

(1

)%

(2

)%

Free cash flow margin (1)

10

%

13

%

11

%

10

%

____________

(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided above for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude employer payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation, which is a cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are dependent upon the price of our Class A common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. We exclude acquisition-related and other expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. Acquisition-related and other expenses can be cash or non-cash expenses and include third-party transaction costs and compensation expense for key acquired personnel. We exclude lease impairment charges related to real estate leases, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are not indicative of our ongoing cost structure and core business performance. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. We exclude legal reserve, settlements, and related professional fees associated with litigation matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. These items, which can be cash or non-cash expenses, are excluded from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are not indicative of our ongoing cost structure and core business performance. We exclude restructuring and other charges, which can be cash or non-cash expenses, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because they are not indicative of our ongoing cost structure and core business performance.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as U.S. GAAP gross profit and U.S. GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as U.S. GAAP loss from operations and U.S. GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and its related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other expenses, lease impairment charges, legal reserve and settlements, and restructuring and other charges.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and its related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other expenses, amortization of issuance costs, lease impairment charges, legal reserve and settlements, restructuring and other charges, and a non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Generally, the difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is primarily due to adjustments in stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangibles associated with business combinations, acquisition-related and other expenses, amortization of issuance costs, lease impairment charges, legal reserve and settlements, and restructuring and other charges. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period. Currently, potential dilutive effect mainly consists of employee equity incentive plans and convertible senior notes. We believe that excluding these items from non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, provides management and investors with greater visibility into the underlying performance of our core business operating results.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business, and strengthening our financial position. We believe that historical and future trends in free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, provide useful information about the amount of cash generated by our operating activities that is available (or not available) to be used for strategic initiatives. For example, if free cash flow is negative, we may need to access cash reserves or other sources of capital to invest in strategic initiatives. One limitation of free cash flow and free cash flow margin is that they do not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105744720/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Information

Phil Winslow

ir@cloudflare.comPress Contact Information

Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET

SOURCE: Cloudflare, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 04:15 PM/DISC: 11/05/2026 04:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105744720/en

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