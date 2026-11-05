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Alarm.com Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

6 days ago

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for intelligently connected properties, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Alarm.com also provided its financial outlook for SaaS and license revenue for the fourth quarter of 2026 and increased its guidance for the full year of 2026.

Third Quarter2026 Financial Results as Compared to Third Quarter 2025

  • SaaS and license revenue increased 9.0% to $191.2 million, compared to $175.4 million.
  • Total revenue increased 9.0% to $279.4 million, compared to $256.4 million.
  • GAAP net income was $34.3 million, compared to $35.1 million.
  • GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $34.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(*) was $66.2 million, compared to $55.5 million(^).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders(*) was $48.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $39.5 million(^), or $0.71 per diluted share(^).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Total cash and cash equivalents was $534.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $960.6 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to the payment and full settlement of the $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 0% convertible senior notes on January 14, 2026.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, cash flows from operating activities was $167.6 million, compared to $117.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-GAAP free cash flow(*) was $156.3 million, compared to $102.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Acquired CellGate, expanding Alarm.com’s reach through an established fence and gate channel: CellGate provides cellular-powered gate access control and video intercom solutions for commercial, small business, multifamily, ranches and estate properties. The acquisition is expected to add a growing recurring revenue business with established distributor relationships, complementing Alarm.com’s connected property offerings.
  • Expanded video portfolio with new doorbell and indoor cameras: The new offerings give service provider partners more options to match customer installation requirements and bring Alarm.com’s video analytics and proactive deterrence services to more locations. The new products include a new battery-powered video doorbell that supports additional video analytics capabilities and two new indoor cameras, including a premium model with 4MP resolution, an integrated illumination for deterrence and a physical privacy shutter.
  • Expanded AI-powered video intelligence: The release of AI Video Clip Summaries gives commercial and residential subscribers more informative video notifications through concise, plain-language descriptions of recorded video content. This helps subscribers quickly understand what happened without reviewing every video clip.

Financial Outlook

Alarm.com is providing its outlook for SaaS and license revenue for the fourth quarter of 2026 and increasing its guidance for the full year of 2026 based upon current management expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2026:

  • SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $194.6 million to $194.8 million.

For the full year of 2026:

  • SaaS and license revenue is now expected to be in the range of $756.1 million to $756.3 million, up $12.2 million from the midpoint of the full year of 2026 SaaS and license revenue guidance provided in February 2026.
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.1011 billion to $1.1113 billion, which includes anticipated hardware and other revenue in the range of $345.0 million to $355.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA expectations are being increased to a range of $227.0 million to $229.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $161.2 million to $162.6 million, based on an estimated tax rate of 21.0%.
  • Based on an expected 56.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is expected to be $3.02 to $3.04 per diluted share.

The 2026 guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. The guidance provided above is based on expectations as of the date of this press release and Alarm.com undertakes no obligation to update guidance after such date.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Alarm.com will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of 2026. A live audio webcast is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 5, 2026. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register to obtain a dial-in number and individual passcode by visiting: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI318977ee3f384df7843a4b93571f0a02. Alarm.com will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call accessible on Alarm.com’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.alarm.com. The information contained on any referenced website is not incorporated herein.

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for intelligently connected properties. Millions of homeowners and businesses rely on Alarm.com's technology to secure, monitor and manage their environments from anywhere. Our comprehensive suite of solutions — including security, video surveillance, access control, active shooter detection, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness — is delivered exclusively through a trusted network of thousands of professional service providers and commercial integrators across North America and worldwide. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. Alarm.com delivers serious security. To learn more, visit www.alarm.com.

(*) Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

(^) During the first quarter of 2026, the Company revised its definition of certain non-GAAP metrics to exclude gains and losses on investments with readily determinable fair value. Comparable information for the prior periods presented has been updated to conform to the current presentation. Further details are set forth at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share and non-GAAP free cash flow. We have included non-GAAP measures in this press release because they are financial, operating or liquidity measures used by our management to (i) understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and generate future operating plans, (ii) make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and investments in initiatives that are focused on cultivating new markets for our solutions and (iii) provide useful information to management about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures. We also use non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure under our executive bonus plan. Further, we believe that these non-GAAP measures of our financial results provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, business trends and financial condition. While we believe the use of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors and management in analyzing our financial performance, non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts and transactions that are included in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not serve as an alternative to GAAP nor do we consider our non-GAAP measures in isolation. Accordingly, we present non-GAAP financial measures only in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to consider non-GAAP measures only in conjunction with our GAAP financials and to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

We consider non-GAAP free cash flow to be a liquidity measure, which we define as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

With respect to our expectations under “Financial Outlook” above, reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures. In particular, non-ordinary course litigation expense, acquisition-related expense and tax adjustments can have unpredictable fluctuations based on unforeseen activity that is out of our control and/or cannot reasonably be predicted. We expect the above charges to have a significant and potentially highly variable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

We exclude one or more of the following items from non-GAAP financial and operating measures:

Interest expense: We record interest expense primarily related to the January 2021 issuance of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due January 15, 2026, or the 2026 Notes, and the May 2024 issuance of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due June 1, 2029, or the 2029 Notes. We exclude interest expense in calculating our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. For non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, we do not exclude interest expense other than the interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs related to the 2026 Notes and 2029 Notes as discussed below.

Interest income and certain activity withinother income / (expense), net: We exclude interest income as well as certain activity within other income / (expense), net including gains, losses or impairments on investments with readily determinable fair values and without readily determinable fair values and on other assets, gains on settlement fees as well as losses on the early extinguishment of the debt, when applicable, from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not consider it part of our ongoing results of operations.

Provision for income taxes: We exclude the impact related to our provision for income taxes from our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA calculation. We do not consider this tax adjustment to be part of our ongoing results of operations.

Loss / (income) from equity method investments, net: We exclude loss / (income) from equity method investments, net from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not consider it part of our ongoing results of operations.

Amortization expense: GAAP requires that operating expenses include the amortization of acquired intangible assets, which principally include acquired customer relationships, developed technology and trade names. We exclude amortization of intangibles from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not consider amortization expense when we evaluate our ongoing business operations, nor do we factor amortization expense into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or our measurement of the performance of those acquisitions. We believe that the exclusion of amortization expense enables the comparison of our performance to other companies in our industry as other companies may be more or less acquisitive than we are and therefore, amortization expense may vary significantly by company based on their acquisition history. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Depreciation expense: We record depreciation primarily for investments in property and equipment. We exclude depreciation in calculating non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA because we do not consider depreciation when we evaluate our ongoing business operations. For non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, we do not exclude depreciation.

Amortization of debt issuance costs: We record amortization of debt issuance costs related to the 2026 Notes and 2029 Notes as interest expense. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs from our non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, because we believe that the exclusion of this non-cash interest expense will provide for more meaningful information about our financial performance.

Stock-based compensation expense: We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which relates to restricted stock units and other forms of equity incentives primarily awarded to employees of Alarm.com, because they are non-cash charges that we do not consider when assessing the operating performance of our business. Additionally, the determination of stock-based compensation expense can be calculated using various methodologies and is dependent upon subjective assumptions and other factors that vary on a company-by-company basis. Therefore, we believe that excluding stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures improves the comparability of our results to the results of other companies in our industry.

Acquisition-related expense: Included in operating expenses are incremental costs directly related to business and asset acquisitions as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, when applicable. We exclude acquisition-related expense from our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that the exclusion of this expense allows us to better provide meaningful information about our operating performance, facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results, improves the comparability of our results to the results of other companies in our industry, and ultimately, we believe helps investors better understand the acquisition-related expense and the effects of the transaction on our results of operations.

Litigation expense: We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred and received in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes, particularly costs incurred in ongoing intellectual property litigation, to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including those expenses resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “designed,” “enable,” “ensure,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and other similar terms and phrases, and such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the Company’s opportunities, positioning, the benefits of recently launched offerings, acquisitions and investments, and the Company’s guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2026 described under “Financial Outlook” above and key assumptions related thereto. The events described in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: impact of the global economic uncertainty and financial market conditions caused by significant worldwide events, including public health crises, and geopolitical upheaval (including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East and surrounding areas), disruptions to global supply chains, fluctuations in interest rates, tariffs, risk of recession and inflation (collectively, the Macroeconomic Conditions) on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, including on the Company's hardware sales and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, and license revenue growth rate; the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations; continued enhancements of the Company's platform and offerings; the potential impact of trade policies and new or increased tariffs on the Company's cost of hardware revenue and hardware revenue margins; and the Company's future financial and business performance; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2026 and other subsequent filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue:

SaaS and license revenue

$

191,163

$

175,372

$

561,465

$

509,165

Hardware and other revenue

88,275

81,028

260,900

240,365

Total revenue

279,438

256,400

822,365

749,530

Cost of revenue (1):

Cost of SaaS and license revenue

29,438

24,233

87,250

69,454

Cost of hardware and other revenue

63,224

63,329

191,576

183,804

Total cost of revenue

92,662

87,562

278,826

253,258

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

33,386

29,498

100,799

89,183

General and administrative

31,396

27,889

95,496

81,974

Research and development

69,726

66,637

212,793

204,074

Amortization and depreciation

8,415

7,793

26,471

22,351

Total operating expenses

142,923

131,817

435,559

397,582

Operating income

43,853

37,021

107,980

98,690

Interest expense

(3,548

)

(4,326

)

(10,763

)

(12,961

)

Interest income

4,878

11,274

14,300

35,453

Other income / (expense), net

1,521

3,538

(4,724

)

703

Income before income taxes

46,704

47,507

106,793

121,885

Provision for income taxes

11,912

15,200

25,505

27,965

Loss / (income) from equity method investments, net

496

(2,793

)

(598

)

(3,109

)

Net income

34,296

35,100

81,886

97,029

Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

140

238

379

811

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

34,436

$

35,338

$

82,265

$

97,840

Per share information attributable to common stockholders:

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:

Basic

$

0.70

$

0.71

$

1.67

$

1.97

Diluted

$

0.66

$

0.65

$

1.61

$

1.80

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

49,213,438

49,896,117

49,379,098

49,788,187

Diluted

55,982,554

58,461,103

56,162,705

59,630,170

______________________________

(1) Exclusive of amortization and depreciation shown in operating expenses below.

Stock-based compensation expense data:

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Sales and marketing

$

587

$

642

$

1,921

$

1,742

General and administrative

2,903

2,721

9,035

8,167

Research and development

4,531

4,858

12,690

16,704

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

8,021

$

8,221

$

23,646

$

26,613

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

534,743

$

960,584

Accounts receivable, net

151,322

141,852

Inventory

100,791

94,429

Other current assets, net

79,926

75,646

Total current assets

866,782

1,272,511

Property and equipment, net

66,216

64,799

Intangible assets, net

81,997

99,352

Goodwill

224,494

224,987

Deferred tax assets

141,246

152,255

Operating lease right-of-use assets

50,933

52,636

Investments in unconsolidated entities

229,169

226,931

Other assets, net

44,306

43,120

Total assets

$

1,705,143

$

2,136,591

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$

120,119

$

107,195

Accrued compensation

30,304

31,126

Deferred revenue

20,093

16,428

Convertible senior notes, net

499,867

Operating lease liabilities

8,942

8,524

Total current liabilities

179,458

663,140

Deferred revenue

13,920

13,456

Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

491,829

489,641

Operating lease liabilities

66,186

67,609

Other liabilities

11,976

11,735

Total liabilities

763,369

1,245,581

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

48,256

42,847

Stockholders’ equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 54,129,457 and 53,540,939 shares issued; and 48,980,592 and 49,630,714 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

542

536

Additional paid-in capital

572,404

549,913

Treasury stock, at cost; 5,148,865 and 3,910,225 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

(286,311

)

(227,852

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,742

2,690

Retained earnings

605,141

522,876

Total stockholders’ equity

893,518

848,163

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity

$

1,705,143

$

2,136,591

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2026

2025

Net income

$

81,886

$

97,029

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable

1,635

1,399

Reserve for product returns

1,477

2,444

Provision for credit losses on notes receivable

2

748

Amortization and depreciation

26,471

22,351

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,321

4,513

Amortization of operating leases

11,268

11,657

Deferred income taxes

12,758

18,713

Stock-based compensation

23,646

26,613

Distributions on investments in unconsolidated entities

11,281

4,014

Loss / (gain) on investments in unconsolidated entities

3,080

(3,077

)

Other adjustments

1,074

794

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of business acquisitions):

Accounts receivable

(12,590

)

11,645

Inventory

(6,503

)

(3,485

)

Other current and non-current assets

(8,204

)

(19,858

)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

25,493

(48,290

)

Deferred revenue

4,129

1,404

Operating lease liabilities

(11,894

)

(9,884

)

Other liabilities

255

(1,329

)

Cash flows from operating activities

167,585

117,401

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(35,733

)

Additions to property and equipment

(11,322

)

(15,421

)

Issuances of notes receivable and revolving loan

(6,142

)

(24,305

)

Receipt of payments on notes receivable

90

86

Capitalized software development costs

(825

)

(1,032

)

Proceeds from sale of investments in unconsolidated entities

6,039

1,459

Purchase of investments in unconsolidated entities

(16,424

)

(175,057

)

Purchases of other intangible assets

(90

)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(28,674

)

(250,003

)

Cash flows used in financing activities:

Repayments of convertible senior notes

(500,000

)

Payments of deferred consideration for acquisitions and investments in unconsolidated entities

(13,354

)

(1,741

)

Purchases of treasury stock, including transaction costs

(58,459

)

(22,419

)

Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interest

(750

)

Issuances of common stock from equity-based plans

5,031

3,440

Cash flows used in financing activities

(566,782

)

(21,470

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(61

)

(161

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(427,932

)

(154,233

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

968,807

1,229,132

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

$

540,875

$

1,074,899

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

534,743

$

1,066,583

Restricted cash included in other current assets, net, and other assets, net

6,132

8,316

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

540,875

$

1,074,899

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:

Net income

$

34,296

$

35,100

$

81,886

$

97,029

Adjustments:

Interest expense, interest income and certain activity within other expense, net 1

(3,169

)

(10,686

)

141

(22,460

)

Provision for income taxes

11,912

15,200

25,505

27,965

Loss / (income) from equity method investments, net

496

(2,793

)

(598

)

(3,109

)

Amortization and depreciation expense

8,415

7,793

26,471

22,351

Stock-based compensation expense

8,021

8,221

23,646

26,613

Acquisition-related expense

898

92

958

Litigation expense

6,278

1,789

16,383

1,897

Total adjustments

31,953

20,422

91,640

54,215

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

66,249

$

55,522

$

173,526

$

151,244

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP adjusted net income:

Net income, as reported

$

34,296

$

35,100

$

81,886

$

97,029

Provision for income taxes

11,912

15,200

25,505

27,965

Loss / (income) from equity method investments, net

496

(2,793

)

(598

)

(3,109

)

Income before income taxes

46,704

47,507

106,793

121,885

Adjustments:

Interest income and certain activity within other expense, net 1

(6,717

)

(15,012

)

(10,622

)

(35,421

)

Amortization expense

6,013

4,874

18,069

14,163

Amortization of debt issuance costs

735

1,511

2,321

4,513

Stock-based compensation expense

8,021

8,221

23,646

26,613

Acquisition-related expense

898

92

958

Litigation expense

6,278

1,789

16,383

1,897

Total adjustments

14,330

2,281

49,889

12,723

Income taxes 2

(12,817

)

(10,455

)

(32,903

)

(28,267

)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

$

48,217

$

39,333

$

123,779

$

106,341

1 During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company revised its definition of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income to exclude gains and losses on investments with readily determinable fair value, in addition to gains and losses on investments without readily determinable fair value, which the Company has historically excluded. The Company believes this change provides a consistent and useful view of its core operating performance, as such gains and losses are not reflective of the Company’s underlying business operations, are driven by market price fluctuations that are outside of management’s control and can vary significantly from period to period in ways that may obscure trends in operating results. For comparability and to conform the prior period to the current presentation, the Company has revised non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. As a result, the Company adjusted for losses on investments with readily determinable fair value of a gain of $3.6 million and a loss of $0.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, within “Interest expense, interest income and certain activity within other expense, net” and “Interest income and certain activity within other expense, net.”

2 Income taxes are calculated using a rate of 21.0% for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The 21.0% effective tax rate for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excludes the income tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments and reflects the estimated long-term corporate tax rate.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - continued

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders:

Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported

$

34,436

$

35,338

$

82,265

$

97,840

Provision for income taxes

11,912

15,200

25,505

27,965

Loss / (income) from equity method investments, net

496

(2,793

)

(598

)

(3,109

)

Income attributable to common stockholders before income taxes

46,844

47,745

107,172

122,696

Adjustments:

Interest income and certain activity within other expense, net 1

(6,717

)

(15,012

)

(10,622

)

(35,421

)

Amortization expense

6,013

4,874

18,069

14,163

Amortization of debt issuance costs

735

1,511

2,321

4,513

Stock-based compensation expense

8,021

8,221

23,646

26,613

Acquisition-related expense

898

92

958

Litigation expense

6,278

1,789

16,383

1,897

Total adjustments

14,330

2,281

49,889

12,723

Income taxes 2

(12,847

)

(10,505

)

(32,983

)

(28,438

)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

$

48,327

$

39,521

$

124,078

$

106,981

1 During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company revised its definition of non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders to exclude gains and losses on investments with readily determinable fair value. For comparability and to conform the prior period to the current presentation, the Company has revised non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. As a result, the Company adjusted for losses on investments with readily determinable fair value of a gain of $3.6 million and a loss of $0.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, within “Interest income and certain activity within other expense, net.”

2 Income taxes are calculated using a rate of 21.0% for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The 21.0% effective tax rate for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excludes the income tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments and reflects the estimated long-term corporate tax rate.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - continued

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share:

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share - basic, as reported

$

0.70

$

0.71

$

1.67

$

1.97

Provision for income taxes

0.24

0.30

0.52

0.56

Loss / (income) from equity method investments, net

0.01

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

(0.06

)

Income attributable to common stockholders before income taxes

0.95

0.95

2.18

2.47

Adjustments:

Interest income and certain activity within other expense, net 1

(0.14

)

(0.30

)

(0.22

)

(0.71

)

Amortization expense

0.12

0.10

0.36

0.28

Amortization of debt issuance costs

0.01

0.03

0.05

0.09

Stock-based compensation expense

0.17

0.16

0.48

0.53

Acquisition-related expense

0.02

0.02

Litigation expense

0.13

0.04

0.33

0.04

Total adjustments

0.29

0.05

1.00

0.25

Income taxes 2

(0.26

)

(0.21

)

(0.67

)

(0.57

)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share - basic

$

0.98

$

0.79

$

2.51

$

2.15

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share - diluted 3

$

0.90

$

0.71

$

2.32

$

1.90

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic, as reported

49,213,438

49,896,117

49,379,098

49,788,187

Diluted, as reported

55,982,554

58,461,103

56,162,705

59,630,170

1 During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company revised its definition of non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per share – basic and diluted, to exclude gains and losses on investments with readily determinable fair value. For comparability and to conform the prior period to the current presentation, the Company has revised non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. As a result, the Company adjusted for losses on investments with readily determinable fair value of a gain of $3.6 million and a loss of $0.1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, within “Interest income and certain activity within other expense, net,” impacting the per share amounts.

2 Income taxes are calculated using a rate of 21.0% for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The 21.0% effective tax rate for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 excludes the income tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments and reflects the estimated long-term corporate tax rate.

3 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share includes the add back of cash interest expense, net of tax, attributable to convertible senior notes of $2.1 million and $6.4 million for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP free cash flow:

Cash flows from operating activities

$

75,063

$

70,628

$

167,585

$

117,401

Additions to property and equipment

(5,563

)

(4,754

)

(11,322

)

(15,421

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

69,500

$

65,874

$

156,263

$

101,980

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105466551/en/

CONTACT: Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Zartman

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY HARDWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BUILDING SYSTEMS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 04:05 PM/DISC: 11/05/2026 04:07 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105466551/en

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