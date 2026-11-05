Intermatic Acquires Sunrise Technologies, Strengthens Infrastructure Lighting Controls Portfolio

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Intermatic LLC (“Intermatic”) of Libertyville, IL, a portfolio company of MPE Partners (“MPE”), announced its acquisition of Sunrise Technologies, LLC (“Sun-Tech”), a premier provider of outdoor lighting-control and power-connectivity products for utility, municipal, commercial & industrial, and OEM applications. The investment augments the Intermatic catalog with complementary infrastructure lighting control solutions and primes the organization for growth within the industry.

“For more than 75 years, Sun-Tech and its brands have been a trusted partner to utilities, municipalities, contractors, and OEMs. This is a tremendous opportunity to add strong, differentiated brands that enhance Intermatic’s product portfolio while bringing new customers, channels, and applications. We look forward to accelerating our development of premier infrastructure and lighting-control solutions to better support the evolving needs of our customers,” said Constantine Elefter, Executive Chairman of Intermatic and Partner at MPE.

Chris Kelley, Vice President of Sales at Intermatic, commented, “Sun-Tech’s photocontrol and power-connectivity technology fits naturally alongside Intermatic’s lighting and energy management controls. Together, we can bring a broader, more connected product roadmap to utilities and municipalities, and a more complete outdoor lighting offering to our contractor and distribution partners.”

Sun-Tech and its related brands will continue to operate independently following the acquisition. This includes product ordering, warranty support, and related customer service operations. Any changes to business operations or product lines in the future will be communicated appropriately, should they arise.

For more information, contact your local Intermatic or Sun-Tech representative, and visit Intermatic.com.

About Intermatic

Headquartered in Libertyville, IL, with facilities in El Paso, TX, and Juarez, Mexico, Intermatic is an energy management solutions company that designs and manufactures electrical and mechanical controls for general lighting, outdoor lighting, irrigation, HVAC/R, and pool & spa applications. With a rich company history spanning more than 130 years, Intermatic serves a broad base of over 2,000 customers and is the preferred brand by electrical contractors based on quality, technology, customer service, and lead times. The company provides solutions across a variety of residential, commercial, utility, and industrial end markets. For more information, please visit https://www.intermatic.com/.

About Sun-Tech

Headquartered in Raynham, MA, Sun-Tech designs, engineers, and assembles outdoor lighting-control and power-connectivity products for utility, municipal, commercial & industrial, and OEM applications. The company’s portfolio includes more than 1,000 SKUs across LED and HID photocontrols, power taps, contactors, wireless area-lighting controls, and related components used to control and distribute power for outdoor lighting and adjacent infrastructure applications. Across its three brands—Sun-Tech, FP Outdoor Lighting Controls, and Ripley—the company has more than 75 years of brand history and is known for its reliable products and responsive customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.sun-tech.biz/.

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CONTACT: Media Contact

Thomas Muellner

tmuellner@intermatic.com

815.347.9635

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE BUILDING SYSTEMS RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENERGY MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING LANDSCAPE INTERIOR DESIGN OTHER ENERGY HVAC UTILITIES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING

SOURCE: Intermatic LLC

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PUB: 11/05/2026 02:50 PM/DISC: 11/05/2026 02:51 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105535925/en