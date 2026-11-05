Thursday's Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Kader Kohou to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Zavier Scott on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Joshua Karty to the active roster. Signed CB David Long to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed G C.J. Hanson to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Adrian Martinez and LB Jamie Sheriff to the practice squad. Released LB Jimmy Ciarlo and WR Malick Meiga from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Arsenii Sergeev to Calgary (AHL). Activated G Devin Cooley from injured reserve.

N.Y. RANGERS — Placed G James Reimer on waivers. Placed D Sean Durzi on injured reserve.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled F Jagger Firkus from Coachella Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled F Brayden Yager from Manitoba (AHL).

_____