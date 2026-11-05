AP Sports Digest

Here are the AP’s top sports stories that have moved or are planned to move today. All times U.S. Eastern. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit AP Newsroom’s Coverage Plan. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

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UPCOMING

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CAR F1 BRAZILIAN GP

DESCRIPTION: Drivers speak with the media ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the 20th round of the Formula 1 season.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 2:00 p.m. EST, Photo, Text

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US--COLLEGE SPORTS BILL-CONGRESS

DESCRIPTION: Next week in Congress, the clock starts ticking on a groundbreaking bill designed to overhaul college sports, with nobody quite sure how an overwhelming wave of election-night victories for Democrats across the country will reset the debate. By Eddie Pells.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 2:14 p.m. EST, Text

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CAR--NASCAR-HOMESTEAD

DESCRIPTION: NASCAR driver Kyle Larson is on the verge of his third Cup Series title in six years. Kyle Larson just needs to avoid trouble in NASCAR’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win a second consecutive Cup Series championship and a third in six years.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 4:00 p.m. EST, Text

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SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

DESCRIPTION: Bournemouth travels to Sparta Prague in the Europa League with a goal to keep a perfect record in its maiden European campaign. Leverkusen wants to stay perfect when it hosts Marseille and Italy’s giant AC Milan needs a win against 100% Ferencvaros after losing twice in three games. Bournemouth travels to Sparta Prague in the Europa League with a goal to keep a perfect record in its maiden European campaign. Leverkusen wants to saty perfect when it hosts Marseille and Italy’s giant AC Milan needs a win against 100% Ferencvaros.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 5:30 p.m. EST, Photo, Text

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FBN--JETS-RUNNING BACKS

DESCRIPTION: New York Jets running back Breece Hall is nearing a return from a quadriceps injury that has sidelined him for the last five games. Braelon Allen has stepped up with a breakout performance during his absence. The Jets say Hall remains the No. 1 running back, but it might not be easy to keep Allen off the field. New York Jets running back Breece Hall is nearing a return from a quadriceps injury that has sidelined him for the last five games. Braelon Allen has stepped up with a breakout performance during his absence, ranking among the NFL leaders in rushing. The Jets say Hall remains the No. 1 running back, but it might not be so easy to keep Allen off the field. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. 650 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBN--RAIDERS-49ERS PREVIEW

DESCRIPTION: Maxx Crosby is one of the few remaining players on the Raiders with ties to the team’s old home in Oakland, making this week’s trip to play the San Francisco 49ers extra special. The Raiders (4-4) will play their first regular season game in the Bay Area since moving from Oakland to Las Vegas after the 2019 season when they visit the 49ers (6-1) on Sunday. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. 800 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text

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GLF--WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

DESCRIPTION: The PGA Tour begins its second week in Mexico with the World Wide Technology Championship’s opening round. Upcoming: 500 words.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

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BKW--T25-UCONN-MICHIGAN

DESCRIPTION: No. 2 Connecticut plays at No. 5 Michigan in an early test for two of the top teams in women’s college basketball. By Larry Lage. 300 words, more on merits.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 11:00 p.m. EST, Text

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FBN--JAGUARS-RAVENS

DESCRIPTION: Jacksonville Jaguars plays Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. After injuries to their top two quarterbacks, the Ravens turn to Joe Fagnano to make his first career start against Jacksonville. 750 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/05/2026 11:45 p.m. EST, Photo, Text

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NEW AND DEVELOPING

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FBC--T25-MIAMI-NOTRE DAME PREVIEW

Without star WR Malachi Toney, No. 1 Miami visits No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday

SUMMARY: Notre Dame is gearing up for a major showdown against No. 1 Miami on Saturday night with the mantra “leave no doubt.” Miami faces uncertainty after losing top receiver Malachi Toney to an ankle injury. This game is a rematch from last season, where Miami’s win helped them reach the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame, ranked No. 11 in the CFP, sees this as a crucial opportunity. Miami’s challenge is heightened without Toney, but they aim to adapt. The game is set to be a cold night in South Bend, which might favor Notre Dame.

WORDS: 967 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 1:34 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:20a342623bf24f7a6757d2caa8cb2369&mediaType=text

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SOC—MESSI-RONALDO-CONTRAST

The nature of Ronaldo’s international retirement is in stark contrast to his great rival Messi

SUMMARY: Cristiano Ronaldo’s glorious Portugal career ultimately ended in acrimony. What a contrast to his great rival Lionel Messi, who also retired from international soccer this year, but only after leading Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals. As has been the case throughout their record-breaking careers, it is impossible not to compare the two greatest players of their generation and, for many, the greatest of all time. While Ronaldo’s video message to announce his retirement on Thursday was undoubtedly emotional, it came after a bitter fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus that led to the Manchester United and Real Madrid great walking out on what turned out to be his last international call up.

WORDS: 1092 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 1:15 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:52894aa1e20da094305efff45dd7fc8e&mediaType=text

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GLF--LIV-BANKRUPTCY

LIV Golf is winding down operations, lawyer says in bankruptcy hearing

SUMMARY: LIV Golf is winding down its operations instead of launching a new version because of a lack of financial support. A lawyer representing the organization announced the decision in a bankruptcy court hearing Thursday in New Jersey. LIV Golf lost Saudi Arabia funding in April after having spent more than $5 billion since 2022. LIV filed for bankruptcy in September. Since announcing plans for a new version, top players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have bailed. Instead of planning for a new version for 2027, LIV enters a liquidation phase.

WORDS: 762 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 1:08 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:1d42dece839fe07ed8ca99c4a31f8480&mediaType=text

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FBN--HALL OF FAME-COACH

Bill Belichick again is among five coaching candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

SUMMARY: Bill Belichick again is among five coaching candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan join Belichick in the Coach category for possible election into the Hall’s Class of 2027. The list was announced Thursday by the Canton, Ohio-based Pro Football Hall of Fame. Members of the Hall’s coaching subcommittee made their selections from an original field of 14 nominees. The subcommittee will select one candidate to be considered when the Hall’s selection committee determines a new class of enshrinees in early 2027. All five reached this stage last year when Belichick advanced in the process.

WORDS: 559 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 12:07 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:0c56e69310e99c0e743e8edd34642e49&mediaType=text

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SOC--SPAIN-PLAYER-FUNERAL

Spain soccer coach and Real Madrid president at funeral of player who died after collision

SUMMARY: Spain’s national soccer coach and the president of Real Madrid have joined the family and teammates of Jesús de Miguel at his funeral after the Spanish player died following an on-field collision. The 30-year-old De Miguel died on Tuesday. On Monday he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a second-division game. De Miguel’s Tenerife teammates were at the funeral after traveling from the Canary Islands. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez were also in attendance.

WORDS: 480 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 11:09 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:95a07dbdc0bebc7c56b75c6c51504982&mediaType=text

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FBC--T25-NEW MEXICO’S RISE

Once in the shadow of basketball, New Mexico football jumps into the AP Top 25 for the first time

SUMMARY: The University of New Mexico’s football team is making headlines by cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time, coming in at No. 22. Led by coach Jason Eck, the Lobos are showing they’re more than just a basketball school. They’re drawing large crowds and excitement in football, too. Eck, who took the job before the 2025 season, has guided the team to a 7-1 record this season. The Lobos are trying to capture their first outright conference championship since 1964. Eck’s charismatic leadership and engaging social media presence have energized fans and players, creating a buzz around the program and city.

WORDS: 1236 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 10:49 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:6dce490b9def05d0c9a9d0ee61d34245&mediaType=text

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GLF--ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP

Rory McIlroy gets 2-shot penalty after first round in Abu Dhabi as Laporta leads with a 62

SUMMARY: Rory McIlroy has been handed a two-shot penalty after his first round at the Abu Dhabi Championship. Officials have ruled that McIlroy improved his lie on a hole where he made double-bogey to spoil his card. McIlroy’s score of 6 at the par-4 12th hole has turned into an even uglier 8 and left him posting a 2-under 70 to be eight shots off the lead. Francesco Laporta is in first place after a bogey-free 62. McIlroy’s actions have dented his bid to win a record-tying eighth season-long Race to Dubai title. He was seen pressing his club on grass behind his ball that had rolled back down the hill and into a divot after he duffed an attempted chip onto the green.

WORDS: 886 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 10:13 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:e05548894539d0498cd9c3689ad9fb00&mediaType=text

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BKN--SPURS-WEMBANYAMA

Wembanyama overcomes illness, injury in historic 52-point, 24-rebound outing

SUMMARY: Victor Wembanyama was battling a virus, rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter and does not believe he is playing his best. All of which made the San Antonio Spurs star’s historic outing against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday even that more astounding. After establishing a league milestone in the first half, Wembanyama finished with career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds along with eight blocks in a 112-111 win. Wembanyama had 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the first half to become the first player since the NBA’s play-by-play era began in 1996-1997 with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a half.

WORDS: 707 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 10:09 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:0f27566857f479d2d5a7f4813e724add&mediaType=text

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SOC--FIFA-ELECTION-TASHIMA

FIFA council member Tashima to run against Infantino in election, Japanese media report

SUMMARY: Kohzo Tashima intends to run for FIFA president against Gianni Infantino, according to Japanese media. If confirmed, Tashima would be the first serious rival since Infantino’s controversial plan in July to sell stakes in future World Cup profits. The Japanese newspaper Asahi reported that Tashima announced his intention to run in the election next March, with unanimous support from JFA board members. Tashima, a former Japan national team player, has been on FIFA’s ruling committee since 2015. Candidates need backing from five of FIFA’s 211 member federations and must pass an eligibility check.

WORDS: 718 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 9:25 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:c668f46c332093fc4e440f252b08b0d3&mediaType=text

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BBO--MARINERS-KANZLER

New Mariners manager Jason Kanzler once taught chemistry. Now he’ll try to build it

SUMMARY: The Seattle Mariners began a new era Wednesday when the club introduced Jason Kanzler as its manager. Kanzler is the 19th full-time manager in franchise history, and the 22nd overall since the club’s inception in 1977. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander says Kanzler’s background as an analytics-forward player-development coach made him the obvious choice for the job. Kanzler had been the director of player development with the Chicago Cubs.

WORDS: 764 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 9:25 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:6d275a5231058a40d3490bb99543b04b&mediaType=text

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FBC--T25-FLORIDA-JONES STARTS

No. 25 Florida to start QB Tramell Jones against Oklahoma in the Swamp, AP source says

SUMMARY: A person familiar with the decision says Tramell Jones Jr. will make his second career start for Florida when the 25th-ranked Gators host Oklahoma on Saturday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Gators have not announced a starter. Jones got the majority of first-team repetitions during the week. Coach Jon Sumrall declined to name a starter Monday but tweaked his depth chart to add “or” between his QBs and said he had “a plan that is already kind of in motion and in place.” Sumrall benched Philo following two interceptions in a loss to Georgia last Saturday.

WORDS: 453 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 9:10 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:b39638018b222e929402a57230c02103&mediaType=text

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SOC--BAYERN-KANE

Harry Kane extends deal at Bayern Munich until 2029 a week after winning Ballon d’Or

SUMMARY: Harry Kane has extended his contract at Bayern Munich until 2029, a week after winning the Ballon d’Or. The German champion announced the new deal for the England captain. Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 and his contract had been due to run out at the end of this season. Kane says he feels “right at home” in Munich and his family is happy to stay in Germany.

WORDS: 500 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 8:41 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:12992ae3c28122015a920c42b812bbc3&mediaType=text

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SOC--PORTUGAL-RONALDO-TIMELINE

Here’s a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s major milestones with Portugal’s national team

WORDS: 660 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 7:47 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:4c332ddec4cda24602fb5fe34e470cc1&mediaType=text

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SOC--PORTUGAL-RONALDO RETIRES

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his international retirement from Portugal

SUMMARY: Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he won’t play for Portugal anymore. He’s ended an international career that spanned six World Cups, a European title and the men’s all-time international scoring record. Ronaldo shared the news on Thursday in a video message. He says it is time to pass on the No. 7 shirt. He expressed gratitude for his 23 years with the national team. Ronaldo’s final appearance for Portugal was in a 1-0 win over Wales in September. He plans to continue playing at the club level with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, aiming for his 1,000th career goal.

WORDS: 988 - MOVED: 11/05/2026 6:50 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:ecbd47b3bed0442048e17955e372d416&mediaType=text

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MOVING TOMORROW

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FBC--T25-NEW MEXICO-NEVADA

No. 22 New Mexico plays Nevada at Mackay Stadium.

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FBC--T25-TCU-ARIZONA

No. 24 Arizona looks to bounce back from its second loss of the season when the Wildcats host TCU.

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FBN--BEARS-WILLIAMS-CLEATS

Caddix has four employees. It had about $2 million in revenue last year. It also makes cleats for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and it looks as if it is gaining popularity around the NFL. By Jay Cohen.

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