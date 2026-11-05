Brazilian F1 drivers Bortoleto and C mara bring childhood bond to São Paulo grid

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two kart drivers who 14 years ago were just children snacking at each other's houses after races will be on a Formula 1 grid for the first time Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto, 22, was one the first people to know his friend Rafael Câmara, 21, would take the Haas seat from Esteban Ocon for the race in Sao Paulo. Haas announced the move two days after the Mexico City Grand Prix, in which the Frenchman was replaced by Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa.

It will be the first time since 2016 that Brazil, a country of multiple F1 champions like Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Emerson Fittipaldi, will have two drivers on the grid.

Câmara said in a press conference Thursday he doesn't know whether the race in the Brazilian metropolis will be a one-off so he can continue battling for the F2 title — he leads the standings by seven points with two races to go. Haas has already given him a one-year contract for 2027.

“It is something that will be discussed,” Câmara said when asked whether he would return to F2 after Brazil, do both series until the end of the season or just focus on F1. “I just want to make sure to have a great time this weekend.

“I don't think it will be an easy weekend, there will be a lot of things to learn,” the Haas driver added. “I will just focus on the things I can control.”

Asked whether he has given any F1 advice to his friend, Bortoleto was surprised.

“I've only raced here for two years. He is talented, he deserves to be here,” the Audi driver said.

Bortoleto said both being in racing's top series “is a miracle” because of how expensive the sport has gotten in Brazil.

“Hopefully the sport can be more accessible in the future,” he said.

Bortoleto is currently in 14th position in the drivers' championship with 14 points. In the team's championship, his goal for the season is to overtake Haas, which is four points ahead before Brazil.

Hirakawa, who scored points for Haas with his 10th-place finish in Mexico, is unavailable to drive in Brazil this weekend due to a prior commitment with Toyota in the World Endurance Championship season finale next week, an event where he remains in contention for the drivers’ title.

Ocon left the team after reports surfaced of a physical altercation between himself and team principal Ayao Komatsu. The French driver denied any such incident took place.

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