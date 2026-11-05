Today in History: November 19, Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address

Today is Thursday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2026. There are 42 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address during the dedication of a national cemetery at the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

Also on this date:

In 1919, the U.S. Senate, after falling short of the needed votes, rejected the Treaty of Versailles that officially ended World War I between Germany and the Allied powers. The treaty had been signed by the other major parties in June. The U.S. signed a separate pact with Germany in 1921.

In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.

In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second crewed landing on the moon.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.

In 1984, a series of explosions at a state-owned liquefied natural gas facility north of Mexico City killed at least 500 people and left thousands more with severe burns.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.

In 1998, Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr testified before the House Judiciary Committee during impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton. (The full House approved two articles of impeachment against Clinton that December; Clinton was later acquitted in a Senate trial.)

In 2017, Charles Manson, the cult leader who orchestrated the killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital after spending nearly a half-century in prison. He was 83.

In 2022, five people were killed and 25 injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 90. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 84. Poet Sharon Olds is 84. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 70. Writer-filmmaker Charlie Kaufman is 68. Actor Allison Janney is 67. Actor Meg Ryan is 65. Actor-filmmaker Jodie Foster is 64. Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Gail Devers is 60. Entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is 50. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Kerri Strug is 49. Film director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 47. Actor Adam Driver is 43. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 38. NFL All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is 30. Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva is 27.