UBCC Launches HRM Platform to Help Independent Payroll Processors Compete and Grow

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Business Computing Company (UBCC), the leading provider of high-volume, high-productivity payroll and accounting software, today announces the launch of UBCC HRM, a new browser-based human resources management platform designed to help independent payroll processors and accounting firms expand their service offerings with affordable, modern HR technology.

"As technology becomes more accessible, payroll expertise, functionality and customer service are becoming more important competitive advantages," said Armaven Pogosyan, owner of UBCC. "Independent payroll processors bring valuable knowledge of payroll and HR regulations to the businesses they serve. Our goal is to give them affordable, modern technology that complements that expertise, allowing them to compete with much larger providers while maintaining the personalized service that sets them apart."

As payroll and HR requirements become more complex, businesses are relying on payroll professionals to manage processes that require specialized knowledge. UBCC HRM builds on the company's established payroll processing technology, which is designed to handle complex payroll requirements, while introducing browser-based HR capabilities that allow independent providers to expand their services without replacing their existing systems.

Key features and benefits include:

New revenue opportunities: Enables payroll service bureaus to offer HRM to their clients, set their own pricing and generate additional recurring revenue.

Employee self-service: Streamlines onboarding, including W-4 and I-9 documentation, and provides employees with access to their pay history.

Time tracking and approvals: Allows employees to record working hours and managers to review and approve timesheets before payroll processing.

Improved payroll efficiency: Helps reduce repetitive administrative tasks while allowing processors to continue using UBCC's established payroll workflows.

The platform is already in use by payroll processors, with additional features and enhancements being introduced regularly. Client-specific HR training manuals and videos, along with Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) processing capabilities, are currently in beta testing and expected to be available soon.

"UBCC has spent decades developing payroll technology that our customers rely on every day," added Pogosyan. "We're building on that foundation with modern capabilities that help our customers work more efficiently and offer additional services. HRM is an important step in that process, and we plan to continue expanding what the platform can do."

For more information about UBCC HRM or to schedule an introductory demonstration, visit https://partners.ubcc.com/.

About Universal Business Computing Company

Founded in 1981, UBCC is a provider of high-volume, high-productivity payroll and accounting software for payroll and accounting professionals. UBCC offers four different packages to professional accounting firms, payroll service bureaus and commercial businesses: Client Data Center, Payroll Service Bureau, PEO Enterprise and Real-Time Accounting for Business. Modules include unified payroll, general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, bank reconciliation, depreciation, order billing, inventory management and job management. Technical support and customer service are available 24/7. For more information, call toll-free 800-827-8610 or visit www.ubcc.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for UBCC

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445