RxERP Wins Gold in Two Categories at the 2026 Merit Awards for Healthcare

ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

RxERP, the serialized enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform designed specifically for the pharmaceutical supply chain, has been named a Gold Winner in two categories, Pharma and Innovations, in the 2026 Merit Awards for Healthcare. Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes companies across global industries, with entries judged by industry executives, members of the media, and consultants.

Under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), companies that handle prescription medicine must prove where each package has been. Many assemble that proof from a general-purpose ERP, a separate serialization vendor, and an outside electronic data interchange (EDI) provider, then reconcile the gaps by hand. RxERP takes a different approach. Serialization, lot genealogy, quality status, EDI, and audit logging run inside the same system that handles purchasing, inventory, warehousing, orders, and accounting, so each transaction creates its own compliance record the moment it happens.

In April 2026, RxERP launched The Hub, a major platform upgrade introducing unit-level audit logging, automated controls to capture serialized events, and a complete event history for each item from receipt to shipping, including traceability data sent to trading partners. RxERP also integrated EDI into the platform, enabling customers to exchange business documents with trading partners within the same environment that manages inventory and serialization data.

"Manufacturers and distributors work hard to keep every serialized record accurate, and too much of that effort still goes into manual checks and entering the same data in more than one place," said Steve Madsen, founder and CEO of RxERP. "Our goal has been to move that work into the system itself, so the record builds as each order is picked, packed, and shipped. This recognition tells us it's paying off for the people doing the work."

Merit Awards announced its 2026 Healthcare winners on November 5, 2026. Further details are available at merit-awards.com.

About RxERP

RxERP is a purpose-built, fully serialized pharmaceutical ERP that unifies financial management, inventory, distribution, warehouse operations, customer ordering, DSCSA compliance, and EPCIS traceability within one integrated platform. RxERP helps pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, 3PL providers, and pharmacies expanding into distribution to streamline operations, reduce manual processes, maintain compliance, and scale with greater visibility and control. Learn more at rxerp.com.

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CONTACT: Media Contact

Melody Anderson

Head of Revenue Marketing

RxERP

(435) 523-3338

melody@rxerp.com

https://rxerp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rxerp

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER HEALTH HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL TRANSPORT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: RxERP

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 11:13 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 11:13 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105808073/en