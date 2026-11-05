Ocient Raises $100M in Series C Funding to Advance Trusted AI Solutions for Petabyte-Scale Environments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Ocient, the trusted agentic AI solutions provider, today announced the close of its $100M Series C funding round, co-led by BOKA Capital and OCA Ventures with participation from all existing investors, bringing its total capital raised to $260M. Significant investors in prior rounds who participated in this raise include Greycroft, In-Q-Tel, Blue Bear Capital, Buoyant Ventures, PSP Growth, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, and Eron Wolf, in addition to exciting new investor Dallas Venture Capital. The funding will accelerate delivery of OcientAIQ Solutions for organizations deploying agentic AI analytics against dynamic, petabyte-scale data.

The round supports the company as it expects to more than triple revenue this year, driven by demand from customers in industries that depend on continuously expanding, high-volume datasets. OcientAIQ Solutions, built for industry-specific data challenges, leverage the governance and high-performance analytical capabilities of the OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform. Each solution delivers the components needed by agents and analysts to query and interpret data in real time, with each deployment tailored to the customer’s environment. Ocient has continued to expand its strategic partner network and, earlier this year, formalized both its India operations and Ocient National Security Solutions as dedicated subsidiaries.

“Our customers operate at a scale where the speed, quality, and reliability of an answer can have significant consequences,” said John Morris, CEO of Ocient. “Ocient was built to help organizations meet those requirements, and this investment, together with the expertise of our investors, will help us extend the reach of OcientAIQ to more customers as they scale their data and AI operations.”

AI agents are reshaping enterprise infrastructure, driving more demanding workloads and new requirements for accurate, governed data access at scale. Gartner expects worldwide IT spending to reach $7.35 trillion in 2027, up 15% from 2026, as organizations work to industrialize AI.* At that scale, governance is what turns AI investment into trusted outcomes, giving organizations confidence in the data their agents access and the answers they return. The OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform builds that in governance, enforcing access, policy, and lineage controls on agent activity. With analysis running inside the engine rather than through a language model, every result can be reproduced and audited, with minimal data movement and lower token cost.

“Turning advanced technology into dependable operational capability is now the critical test across defense and national security,” said John James, CEO, BOKA Capital. “Ocient’s architecture, and its record managing complex data environments at scale, put it in a strong position to meet that test. We are pleased to co-lead this round, to join the board, and to support the company through its next phase of growth.”

“We first invested in Ocient because we believed in the team's ability to tackle problems that others had largely left unsolved,” said Jim Dugan, founding managing partner of OCA Ventures. “The advancements Ocient has made since then reinforce that early conviction, and we're proud to further our support as the team enters its next stage of growth.”

Learn more about OcientAIQ Solutions by visiting https://ocient.com/ocientaiq-solutions/.

*Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Grow 15% in 2027, Totaling $7.35 Trillion,” October 21, 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

FAQ

Q: How much funding has Ocient raised to date?

A: Including its latest Series C fundraising, Ocient has raised a total of $260M in invested capital.

Q: Who participated in the round?

A: The round was co-led by BOKA Capital and OCA Ventures, with participation from all existing investors and several new investors.

Q: What will Ocient use funds from its Series C for?

A: The funding will accelerate delivery of OcientAIQ Solutions for organizations deploying agentic AI against critical infrastructure and petabyte-scale workloads.

Q: What customer use cases does OcientAIQ support?

A: OcientAIQ Solutions are built for critical infrastructure and other petabyte-scale environments where organizations need to analyze complete datasets without sampling, including use cases like:

Cybersecurity: ingesting network and security data as fast as it’s generated and making it immediately queryable, so teams can detect threats as they emerge and trace where an indicator has appeared, and since when, across the complete history.

Compliance: helping communications service providers meet regulatory obligations by retrieving every required record, including call detail records (CDRs) and internet connection records (ICRs), for the full mandated retention window and with full lineage and traceability.

Tailored data engine: helping enterprises, service providers, and government agencies build their own AI-ready data engine, owned by them and running in their environment, that brings their largest datasets together so teams and AI agents can launch use case after use case on the complete record, at a scale and cost that makes those outcomes worth pursuing.

Q: What is OcientAIQ™?

A: OcientAIQ is Ocient’s complete ecosystem for delivering trusted agentic AI solutions at petabyte scale. The ecosystem includes:

OcientAIQ Solutions: Pre-built, industry-specific offerings delivered on the OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform. Each solution combines the platform’s capabilities with a Solution Pack of curated agent skills, industry semantics, and proven delivery patterns to produce outcomes described in the language of the customer’s domain.

OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform: The platform that unifies ingestion, governance, intelligence, business context, and agent skills in one engine, enabling both analytics and agentic AI directly on petabyte-scale data.

OcientAIQ Solutions Delivery: The Ocient team that designs, validates, and deploys OcientAIQ Solutions in the customer environment, from requirements through production and ongoing support, so organizations reach production-ready AI faster.

Together, OcientAIQ enables organizations to run analytics and agentic AI directly on governed, petabyte-scale data.

About Ocient

Ocient delivers AI-driven, industry-specific solutions built on a unified data and analytics platform designed for linear, limitless scale from initial deployments to the most demanding production environments. Ocient enables organizations to deploy and operate AI agents and applications that reason over high-velocity, full-resolution data in real time, delivering autonomous insight, decisioning, and action with predictable economics and control. Ocient solutions unify data ingestion, analytics, governance, and orchestration into a single operating layer that scales efficiently across on-premises and cloud environments. As data volumes grow, customers unlock increasing value. Headquartered in Chicago, Ocient is a global company and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Buoyant Ventures, and BOKA Capital. For more information, visit www.ocient.com.

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CONTACT: Media Contact

Taylor Todd

press@ocient.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

SOURCE: Ocient

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 10:28 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 10:28 AM

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