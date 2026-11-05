AstroTurf® Sweeps NCAA Divisions I, II and III in 2026 STADIONIC/NFCA Field of the Year Awards

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroTurf® has completed a sweep of the NCAA Division I, II and III categories in the 2026 STADIONIC/NFCA Field of the Year Awards. California Baptist University, Rogers State University and East Texas Baptist University each earned their respective division's top field recognition, placing AstroTurf at the center of all three award-winning collegiate facilities.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association recognizes facilities for exceptional playing surfaces and grounds maintenance, celebrating the programs and facility teams responsible for maintaining some of the best environments in college softball. This year's results reflect the continued investment schools are making in their softball programs and the growing presence of AstroTurf across every level of the collegiate game.

From California Baptist's John C. Funk Stadium in Division I to Rogers State's RCB Bank Sports Complex in Division II and East Texas Baptist's Jason Bell Park at Taylor Field in Division III, each facility represents a different approach to building an elite softball environment. California Baptist utilizes AstroTurf in its outfield, while Rogers State and East Texas Baptist feature fully synthetic playing surfaces. Their recognition demonstrates the versatility of our systems and the ability to develop fields around the individual needs of each program.

Our investment in softball has always centered on one principle: softball deserves a surface engineered specifically for softball. The speed of a slap hit, the response of a sharply hit ground ball, the way an athlete transitions through a slide, and the demands of high-traffic areas all influence how a field should be constructed. These details have driven the development of our Diamond Series® systems, allowing us to tailor playing surfaces around the characteristics of the game rather than treating every diamond the same.

Diamond Series incorporates specialized fibers, customizable infill ratios, and distinct playing characteristics for traditional grass and clay areas. Our RootZone® technology helps stabilize infill and reduce migration, supporting more realistic ball response across the field. We also incorporate durable nylon fibers in high-use areas, where repeated slides, defensive movements, and daily practices place significant stress on the playing surface. By working with coaches and continually refining our product systems, we're developing surfaces that better reflect how softball is played at the collegiate level.

As softball continues to attract larger audiences, increased investment, and greater national attention, the facilities supporting these programs are evolving alongside the sport. More schools are prioritizing year-round training opportunities, dependable tournament scheduling, and surfaces that reduce the maintenance challenges associated with traditional grass and clay. AstroTurf has continued expanding its relationships with elite collegiate programs, helping athletic departments improve the places where their athletes prepare, develop, and compete.

"Having AstroTurf fields recognized across all three NCAA divisions is a tremendous accomplishment for our team and the schools that have trusted us," said Erin Cosan, Director of Softball, AstroTurf®. "We've spent years investing in softball-specific technology because we believe the sport deserves its own performance standards. Seeing these facilities recognized nationally reinforces our commitment to delivering products that meet the needs of today's players while helping programs continue to grow."

Our commitment reaches beyond the collegiate level. From youth and travel softball complexes to high school programs and professional facilities, we're helping create playing environments that can accommodate increasing participation, demanding schedules, and the next generation of athletes. That work includes continued product development, collaboration with the softball community, and investment in the research and testing needed to advance surface performance.

We congratulate California Baptist, Rogers State, East Texas Baptist, and the coaches and facility personnel whose dedication earned this recognition. Their success reflects the standard of care and investment behind these facilities, and we're proud to have our surfaces play a role in all three.

With all three NCAA divisional Field of the Year honors going to AstroTurf facilities, our commitment to advancing softball continues to deliver results at every level of the collegiate game.

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Contact:

Liam Kissinger

Liam.kissinger@astroturf.com

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