Compounded Semaglutide Cost per Month Stays the Same From 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg at NexLife

Key Takeaways

Plan length sets the price, not the dose. At NexLife, standard compounded semaglutide injections are $119, $125, $132 or $139 a month on the 12-month, 6-month, 3-month or month-to-month plan, and standard compounded tirzepatide injections are $139, $149, $159 or $169, at every standard weekly dose.

No membership fee, with care included. At NexLife, the monthly price covers the medication when a provider prescribes it; a U.S.-licensed provider who follows the dose; a personalized nutrition plan; a one-on-one coaching call; 24/7 support; and free expedited shipping. HSA and FSA cards, Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay are accepted.

Licensed providers and named pharmacies. NexLife is LegitScript-certified, and its medical director is Adam Kennah, MD. A U.S.-licensed provider reviews each patient’s health history online, or by secure video where the state requires a live visit. Absolute Pharmacy in Lutz, Florida, and Boudreaux’s New Drug Store in Lake Charles, Louisiana, fill prescriptions; NexLife does not manufacture or compound medication.

Switching without restarting. Patients who already take compounded semaglutide or compounded tirzepatide through another licensed U.S. telehealth provider can keep their current dose when a NexLife provider finds it clinically appropriate.

Not FDA-approved. Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved. A provider prescribes them only when they offer a significant difference for the patient compared with an FDA-approved product, and the provider sets every dose.





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexLife, a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform, today announced that standard compounded semaglutide injections prescribed through NexLife cost the same each month at every weekly dose from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg: $119 a month on the 12-month plan or $139 month to month, with no membership fee. Standard compounded tirzepatide injections prescribed through NexLife are priced the same way, at $139 a month on the 12-month plan or $169 month to month at every weekly dose from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. For these standard injections, a patient’s monthly price at NexLife depends only on the length of the plan, not on the dose a provider prescribes. Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved, and the prescribing provider decides whether treatment is appropriate and sets each patient’s dose.

One Monthly Price From the Lowest to the Highest Standard Dose

NexLife’s standard prices for compounded semaglutide injections cover every weekly dose from 0.25 mg through 2.4 mg, and its standard prices for compounded tirzepatide injections cover every weekly dose from 2.5 mg through 15 mg. As a provider adjusts the dose within those ranges, the monthly price stays the same. NexLife’s compounded semaglutide dosage chart and compounded tirzepatide dosage chart show how each weekly dose converts to units for a given vial strength. The microdose programs, which start below the lowest standard dose, and the compounded sublingual tablets are priced separately.

Photo 1:Standard compounded semaglutide injections prescribed through NexLife are $119 a month on the 12-month plan or $139 month to month at every weekly dose from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg. Compounded semaglutide is not FDA-approved.

Photo 2:Standard compounded tirzepatide injections prescribed through NexLife are $139 a month on the 12-month plan or $169 month to month at every weekly dose from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved.

The Provider Sets the Dose

The prescribing provider decides when, and whether, a dose goes up. Before approving a higher dose, the provider reviews how the patient tolerated the current one, and can hold, lower or stop treatment. Some patients never reach the highest standard dose, and the monthly price is the same wherever the dose lands.

NexLife’s guides to the semaglutide maintenance dose and the tirzepatide maintenance dose explain how a long-term dose is chosen.

“When I raise a dose, I’m looking at how the patient handled the last one, and whether a higher dose is needed at all,” said Adam Kennah, MD, medical director of NexLife.

Plan Length Sets the Monthly Rate

NexLife’s standard monthly prices for weekly injections depend only on plan length:

Plan length Compounded semaglutide injections, every dose from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg Compounded tirzepatide injections, every dose from 2.5 mg to 15 mg 12 months $119 a month $139 a month 6 months $125 a month $149 a month 3 months $132 a month $159 a month Month to month $139 a month $169 a month

Over 12 months, compounded semaglutide injections come to $1,428 on the 12-month plan and $1,668 month to month, and compounded tirzepatide injections come to $1,668 on the 12-month plan and $2,028 month to month, at the lowest or the highest standard dose. NexLife charges no membership fee. Month-to-month plans are billed once a month; on a 3-, 6- or 12-month plan, the patient chooses at checkout how to be billed. NexLife plans renew until canceled. Injection plans and prices are listed on NexLife’s plans and prices page.

What the Monthly Price Includes

At NexLife, the monthly price covers the medication when a provider prescribes it; a U.S.-licensed provider who follows the patient’s dose; a personalized nutrition plan built around GLP-1 treatment; a one-on-one coaching call; 24/7 support from real people through NexLife’s Care 360 System, with physicians answering medical questions during clinical hours; and free expedited shipping. If a provider decides treatment isn’t right for a patient, the patient isn’t charged for medication. Patients can pay by credit or debit card, with an HSA or FSA card, or with Affirm, Klarna or Afterpay at checkout, and NexLife provides a letter of medical necessity for HSA and FSA claims.

NexLife’s step-by-step guides show how to inject compounded semaglutide and how to inject compounded tirzepatide from a vial.

Switching Providers Without Restarting the Dose

An adult who already takes compounded semaglutide or compounded tirzepatide through another licensed U.S. telehealth provider can move to NexLife during treatment. To switch, the patient shares the active prescription and current dose with NexLife. A NexLife provider reviews them, along with the patient’s health history, and confirms whether a compounded prescription is still appropriate. The patient can continue at the current dose when that is clinically appropriate; after a long break from treatment, the provider may restart at a lower dose for safety. At NexLife, the monthly price is the same at any weekly dose from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg of compounded semaglutide or 2.5 mg to 15 mg of compounded tirzepatide.

NexLife’s guides to restarting semaglutide after a break and restarting tirzepatide after a break explain why a provider may restart lower.

Eligibility, Providers and Pharmacies

NexLife serves adults 18 and older in the states where its affiliated providers are licensed; its state-by-state GLP-1 guide covers each state’s rules and coverage. A U.S.-licensed provider reviews each patient’s medical history, online or by secure video where the state requires a live visit, and decides whether treatment is clinically appropriate; no prescription is guaranteed. Licensed providers at affiliated, physician-owned medical groups make every prescribing decision, and a provider prescribes a compounded medication only when it offers a significant difference for the patient compared with an FDA-approved product. Prescriptions are filled by Absolute Pharmacy in Lutz, Florida, or Boudreaux’s New Drug Store in Lake Charles, Louisiana, both state-licensed 503A pharmacies. NexLife does not manufacture or compound medication.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does compounded semaglutide cost per month at NexLife?

At NexLife, standard compounded semaglutide injections are $119 a month on the 12-month plan, $125 on the 6-month plan, $132 on the 3-month plan and $139 month to month, at every weekly dose from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg, with no membership fee. A year comes to $1,428 on the 12-month plan or $1,668 month to month. At NexLife, the microdose program and the compounded sublingual tablets are priced separately.

Does compounded semaglutide cost more at a higher dose at NexLife?

No. At NexLife, standard compounded semaglutide injections cost the same at every weekly dose from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg: $119 a month on the 12-month plan or $139 month to month. Only the plan length changes the price.

How much does compounded tirzepatide cost per month at NexLife?

At NexLife, standard compounded tirzepatide injections are $139 a month on the 12-month plan, $149 on the 6-month plan, $159 on the 3-month plan and $169 month to month, at every weekly dose from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, with no membership fee. A year comes to $1,668 on the 12-month plan or $2,028 month to month. At NexLife, the microdose program and the compounded sublingual tablets are priced separately.

Does compounded tirzepatide cost more at a higher dose at NexLife?

No. At NexLife, standard compounded tirzepatide injections cost the same at every weekly dose from 2.5 mg to 15 mg: $139 a month on the 12-month plan or $169 month to month. Only the plan length changes the price.

Does the price at NexLife change if a compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide dose is lowered or restarted?

No. If a patient misses doses or takes a break, a NexLife provider may restart at a lower dose and step it back up, and the monthly price is the same at any standard dose, including the lower restart dose.

Which pharmacies fill prescriptions written through NexLife?

Prescriptions written through NexLife are filled by two state-licensed 503A pharmacies: Absolute Pharmacy in Lutz, Florida, and Boudreaux’s New Drug Store in Lake Charles, Louisiana. NexLife does not manufacture or compound medication.

Is compounded semaglutide FDA-approved?

No. Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved, and the FDA has not reviewed them for safety, effectiveness or quality. A licensed provider prescribes them only when they offer a significant difference for the patient compared with an FDA-approved product.

Does NexLife accept HSA or FSA cards?

Yes. NexLife accepts HSA and FSA cards, along with credit and debit cards, Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay, and provides a letter of medical necessity for HSA and FSA claims. NexLife’s semaglutide HSA and FSA guide and tirzepatide HSA and FSA guide explain the rules.

How soon do prescriptions filled through NexLife ship?

Prescriptions filled through NexLife usually ship within one to two business days, with free expedited shipping.

How do you cancel a NexLife plan?

NexLife plans renew until the patient cancels. A cancellation request goes in writing by email to care@nexlife.us and takes effect 30 days after NexLife receives it; NexLife’s cancellation policy has the details.

Important Safety Information

Compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are not FDA-approved, and the FDA has not reviewed them for safety, effectiveness or quality. A provider prescribes them only when they offer a significant difference for the patient compared with an FDA-approved product. This summary is based on the prescribing information for the FDA-approved semaglutide and tirzepatide medicines; the compounded versions were not studied for those approvals, and their risks may differ.

Both medicines may cause thyroid tumors, including cancer. In rodent studies of the FDA-approved medicines, semaglutide and tirzepatide caused thyroid tumors; it isn’t known whether they cause them in people. Neither should be used by anyone who has had, or has a family member who has had, medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC), by anyone with multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2), or by anyone who has had a serious allergic reaction to the medicine or its ingredients. Patients should tell their provider about a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing or shortness of breath.

The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation and stomach pain. Serious side effects can include inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), gallbladder problems, low blood sugar (especially with insulin or sulfonylureas), kidney problems from dehydration, severe stomach problems, serious allergic reactions and vision changes in people with type 2 diabetes; semaglutide can also raise the resting heart rate. Patients should tell their care team before any surgery or procedure that uses anesthesia or deep sedation, and should not combine either medicine with other GLP-1 medicines.

Tirzepatide can make birth control pills less effective; a non-oral method, or an added barrier method, is advised for four weeks after starting and for four weeks after each dose increase. Both medicines may harm an unborn baby, and semaglutide should be stopped at least two months before a planned pregnancy. Patients should tell their provider right away if they are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding.

This is a summary, not the complete safety information; patients should read the full prescribing information for the FDA-approved semaglutide and tirzepatide medicines and talk with their provider. Side effects can be reported to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. Results vary, and NexLife does not promise any specific weight or health outcome.

About NexLife

NexLife is a LegitScript-certified telehealth and care-coordination platform for medical weight management, operated by Nexlife Inc. and based in Newport Beach, California. It connects adults with licensed providers at affiliated, physician-owned medical groups, who make every prescribing decision, in the states where those providers are licensed. Prescriptions for compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide are filled by two state-licensed 503A pharmacies, Absolute Pharmacy in Lutz, Florida, and Boudreaux’s New Drug Store in Lake Charles, Louisiana; NexLife does not manufacture or compound medication. Its Care 360 System provides support from real people 24/7. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. Learn more at nexlife.us.

Media Contact

NexLife Press Team

hq@nexlife.com

nexlife.us

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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