Tim McGraw Announces Five New 2027 Dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Following Sold-Out 2026 Engagement

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Following overwhelming fan demand and a sold-out 2026 engagement, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw announces five new performances of “Tim McGraw: Live in Las Vegas” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. McGraw shared the news with fans from the stage during his performance last night, revealing that he will return May 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, 2027.

The announcement comes on the heels of McGraw’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. These special, only-in-Las Vegas shows offer fans a rare chance to experience McGraw perform in an intimate setting, featuring his chart-topping hits and fan favorites spanning more than 30 years of his celebrated career.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Tim McGraw fans will have first access to a presale via the McGrawONE+ fan club beginning Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of Tim McGraw at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation All Access customers, will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets to the following five shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:

Friday, May 21

Saturday, May 22

Thursday, May 27

Friday, May 28

Saturday, May 29

About Tim McGraw

McGraw’s unparalleled career includes sales of over 106 million records worldwide, 49 number one singles, 19 number one albums and countless industry awards and accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026. McGraw has had 11 consecutive #1 album debuts on the Billboard albums chart. His unique chart achievements include having three singles in the Top 20 of the radio charts on multiple occasions, as well as having two singles spend over 10 weeks at number one. He has brought to life some of the biggest hit singles of all-time, including “Don’t Take the Girl,” “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Humble and Kind,” a message that continues to impact fans around the world, including a Spanish version sung by McGraw. An acclaimed actor, his movie credits include blockbuster hits “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side”. McGraw starred beside Sam Elliott and his wife Faith Hill in the Yellowstone prequel and three-time Emmy nominated 1883. McGraw has co-authored two New York Times Best Selling books, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation with Jon Meacham and fitness book Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. He has routinely been cited as one of the biggest touring artists in the history of country music and his “Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026” is one of '26’s top tours with massive stadium shows in Boston’s Fenway Park and Minneapolis’ Target Field. As part of the host committee, McGraw welcomed the largest outdoor crowd ever in Nashville during his performance at the 2019 NFL Draft. He is serving on the host committee for Nashville’s Super Bowl LXIV (2030). Other unique sports connections include concerts for the NFL Tailgate party for Super Bowl LII, the College Football Playoffs, performing the first concert at the Field of Dreams, and headlining the first Major League Baseball game in the history of Tennessee at the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

(X/IG: @TheTimMcGraw, FB/TT: TimMcGraw, timmcgraw.com)

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Tim McGraw, Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, LISA and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; LL COOL J and Mary J. Blige at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city’s other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook and Instagram.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort where every guest is treated like a Caesar, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace, which has earned the prestigious AAA Five Diamond rating. Both Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa’s largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Italian – a dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger and Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse by Bobby Flay. The Celebrity Food Hall features Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy!, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Buddy V’s Pizzeria and Mokbar by Esther Choi. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Caspian’s – a cocktail and caviar bar with Clique Hospitality. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub and OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar on Las Vegas Boulevard. The 4,300-seat Colosseum is the most celebrated venue in Las Vegas with an impressive legacy of superstar talent featured in an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime setting. The Colosseum currently spotlights world-class entertainers, including LISA, Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, Tim McGraw and Rod Stewart. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on X and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start. ® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800- 522-4700, Caesars License Company, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104533285/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:

For Live Nation Las Vegas:

Kelly Frey

Kelly@KFPublicity.comFor Caesars Entertainment:

Robert Jarrett

RJarrett@caesars.comFor Tim McGraw:

Kristen Foster

Kristen.Foster@fullcov.com

KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL MUSIC CELEBRITY EVENTS/CONCERTS CASINO/GAMING ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 10:02 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 10:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104533285/en