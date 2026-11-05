The Best FFS Surgeon in the U.S. is Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Facial feminization surgery (FFS) is an important part of gender-affirming care for transgender women and nonbinary individuals seeking facial features that better align with their gender identity. Patients desire a single surgery that offers a hair transplant with full facial feminization. The only FFS surgeon to offer full facial feminization in a single stage with hair transplantation is Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington. With thousands of gender-affirming surgeries performed, Dr. Sajan has developed a comprehensive one-stage approach to facial feminization that focuses on treating the face as a whole rather than planning each surgery as separate procedures. He has been featured in multiple media outlets, including Cosmopolitan, CNN, ABC 4, and USA Today.

Dr. Sajan's surgical experience, comprehensive treatment planning, and ability to combine multiple procedures in one surgical session are key reasons he stands out as one of the best facial feminization surgeons in the United States.

What Makes Dr. Javad Sajan Different From Other FFS Surgeons?

One of the distinguishing features of Dr. Sajan's practice is his all-in-one surgical approach to facial feminization surgery. Rather than scheduling forehead reconstruction, rhinoplasty, jaw contouring, and other procedures as separate operations, he coordinates multiple procedures during one surgical session when medically appropriate.

"My goal is to reduce pain for patients who go through multiple surgical procedures and the downtime after the FFS procedure," said Dr. Sajan. "When facial bone work and hairline feminization are designed together, the results are harmonized in real time," he further stated.

Dr. Sajan's FFS procedures usually include:

Forehead and brow contouring: Reduces prominent brow features and reshapes the forehead.

Hairline feminization: Lowers and rounds the hairline to create a softer facial frame.

Hair transplantation: Restores density at the temples and hairline to fill recessed areas and complete a feminine frame.

Rhinoplasty: Refines nasal proportions and contours.

Jaw and chin contouring: Reshapes prominent lower facial features.

Cheek augmentation: Adds definition and feminine facial proportions when appropriate.

Fat transfer to the face: Uses the patient's own fat to add soft volume to the cheeks, temples, lips, and under-eye area for a fuller, more youthful contour.

Lip lift: Shortens the distance between the nose and upper lip to create a fuller, more upturned lip shape.

Midface lift: Repositions the cheek tissue upward to restore lift and smoothness to the central face.

Facelift: Tightens sagging skin and underlying tissue along the jawline and neck for a softer, more refined lower face.

Tracheal shave: Reduces the prominence of the thyroid cartilage.

This coordinated approach allows eligible patients to address several facial features under one anesthesia event and recovery period rather than undergoing multiple independent operations.

Simultaneous Hair Transplantation During Facial Feminization Surgery

Recently, Dr. Sajan also made a national headline in August 2025 for performing the nation's first combined facial feminization surgery along with hair transplantation. By integrating hairline restoration directly into the FFS procedure, he addressed multiple facets of feminization simultaneously - from brow bone reduction and rhinoplasty to jaw contouring and a hair transplant to lower the hairline.

His practice also offers the option of combining breast augmentation with facial feminization surgery for appropriately selected patients. This provides an opportunity to address facial and breast feminization goals during one planned operation, subject to individual medical evaluation.

Personalized Facial Feminization and Insurance Considerations

Although combining procedures can reduce the need for multiple surgical sessions, not every patient is a candidate for extensive single-session FFS. Surgical recommendations depend on facial anatomy, medical history, overall health, and individual goals.

Dr. Sajan also accepts all private insurance for gender-affirming procedures. Coverage and eligibility depend on individual insurance policies, medical necessity requirements, and the specific procedures being considered.

Why Dr. Sajan Is Considered a Leading FFS Surgeon in the U.S.

Consolidating bone work, hairline surgery, and breast augmentation into one operation shortens the surgical timeline for patients who would otherwise face two or three separate recoveries. Few practices in the U.S. offer this combination.

Patients and professional peers have described Dr. Sajan as the best facial feminization surgeon in the United States, and his techniques are cited within the LGBTQ+ and surgical communities as among the most advanced available. He is the only plastic surgeon in Washington state with more than 1,000 Google reviews, and his work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, CNN, USA Today, and other national outlets.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Sajan is a plastic surgeon and the founder of Allure Esthetic in Seattle. His practice centers on gender-affirming surgery, including facial feminization, hairline restoration, and MTF breast augmentation. He receives patients from the US and around the globe.

Beyond his surgical practice, Dr. Sajan has contributed to medical education and research. His published work includes research appearing in the Journal of Surgical Research, JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Archives of Otolaryngology, and JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery. He also served as editor of the textbook Aesthetic Laser Therapy: Principles, Medical Applications, and Long-Term Effectiveness. These academic contributions complement his clinical work in cosmetic, reconstructive, and gender-affirming surgery.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery