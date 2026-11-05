Manifest Cyber Marks Third Straight Record Quarter as More Teams Require Visibility Into Their Software and AI

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Manifest Cyber today shared highlights from the biggest quarter in its history, its third record quarter in a row. Q3 brought several new enterprise customers in healthcare, aerospace and defense, financial services, and government organizations. These organizations require Manifest to continuously monitor what is inside the software and AI models they build and buy, with revenue growing 246% through just the third quarter of the year.

Modern software is assembled from thousands of open-source and third-party components, and AI is now one of them. As companies race to build AI into their products and operations, they take on models and tools they did not build and cannot fully see.

That shift is speeding up demand for Manifest. Customers and regulators expect organizations to know what is inside their software and AI, from defense procurement contracts to FDA premarket submissions to the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Manifest helps teams answer those questions with confidence.

“The pace at which Fortune 500 companies and government agencies are choosing Manifest Cyber reflects the growing importance of securing the software and AI they build and buy,” said Greg Armor, Chief Revenue Officer at Manifest Cyber. “Our ability to continuously monitor first- and third-party software and the AI within it is helping customers gain visibility into their software supply chain and manage risk. We’ve more than doubled our customer base this year, and we’re grateful to every customer who has put their trust in Manifest Cyber.”

Growing alongside our customers

Over the past two quarters, Manifest added 7 new Fortune 500 and U.S. government customers. Contributing growth factors include:

Federal. Manifest holds FedRAMP High authorization and continues to support federal agencies and defense organizations.

Partnerships. In September, Manifest joined Athena, the Chainguard-led coalition working to protect open-source software, as a Mitigation Partner. Manifest also added GuidePoint Security and Optiv as partners this quarter, making the Manifest Platform available to more enterprise and public sector security teams through two of the industry's leading cybersecurity advisors.

Market and product momentum. AI adoption and new rules like the EU CRA are putting software, AI, and supplier risk on the same team’s desk, and buyers want one platform to continuously monitor all three.

Platform Innovation Momentum

The Manifest Platform provides security and product teams one clear inventory of the software and AI components in everything they build and buy, and continuously monitors them for ongoing vulnerabilities. In Q3, the team continued its momentum, shipping updates across all three modules.

Manifest Supplier Risk. Launched in August, Supplier Risk helps teams see their vendors as clearly as their own code. It builds a live view of each supplier from the SBOMs they share, and when a vendor cannot provide one, Manifest creates it through a binary analysis.

Manifest Product Security. Manifest released an MCP server, so teams can work with their software inventory from the AI assistants they already use, and added visibility into transitive dependencies, the components other components quietly pull in. For on-premise and air-gapped deployments, Manifest added foreign risk analysis and binary analysis, bringing the same depth to environments that run outside the cloud.

Manifest AI Risk. Manifest extended foreign risk analysis to AI models, so teams can see where a model came from and who built it before it ships inside their products.

Across all modules: Manifest released an SBOM comparison feature so product teams can easily identify changes from one software version to the next.

About Manifest Cyber

Manifest is a leading platform securing the entire AI and software supply chain, from source code to models to third-party software. We empower product security and third-party risk teams to operate critical systems and applications with confidence by detecting and managing hidden software supply chain and AI risks at scale. The Manifest Platform provides end-to-end visibility and control across Product Security, AI Risk, and Supplier Risk, helping teams build secure, trusted software without losing velocity. Organizations across defense, healthcare, automotive, and other regulated industries trust us to strengthen product and AI security, reduce third-party risk, and support compliance.

Learn more at manifestcyber.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105666024/en/

Michelle Tilton,mtilton@manifestcyber.com

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: Manifest Cyber

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 10:05 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 10:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105666024/en