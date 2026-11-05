4imprint® one by one® Grants Help Charities Promote Their Missions

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Every day, branched merchandise helps charitable organizations promote their missions and support the meaningful work they’re doing in their community. More than 1,600 of these causes in the United States and Canada received a boost from 4imprint’s one by one grant program during the third quarter of 2026. These in-kind promotional products grants helped recipients show appreciation, strengthen relationships and build brand awareness.

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The 4imprint one by one grant program helps organizations raise awareness, thank supporters and advance their missions.

From education programs, food banks and animal rescues to organizations serving veterans, youth and older adults, each $500 one by one grant gives recipients additional resources to raise awareness through promotional products, branded merchandise and other custom outreach items. For example:

The Gloria Borges WunderGlo Foundation supports colorectal cancer patients and their families, and awards scholarships to college-bound children who’ve lost a parent to the disease. The organization gave tumblers to sponsors and supporters at its annual Cancer Warrior Awards Gala.

Sterling Elementary School PTA is a dedicated group of parents working to improve their school community. The organization provides low-income families with school supplies, clothing, food and academic resources. The group gave away water bottles as prizes at an event.

Unidos Contra La Diabetes is a collective impact initiative bringing together organizations and community partners to advance diabetes prevention and awareness across the Rio Grande Valley. Tote bags were provided to community health conference attendees to carry educational materials and resources.

“These organizations show up day after day to help strengthen their communities and create positive change,” said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO of 4imprint. “Their work inspires us and we’re humbled to play a small part in helping them move their missions forward.”

The one by one program provides several grants every calendar day to schools, religious organizations and nonprofits that hold 501(c)(3) status in the United States or are registered Canadian charities. See a complete list of recipients at onebyone.4imprint.com/recipients.

4imprint one by one grants: FAQ

Q: What is a 4imprint one by one grant?

A: A one by one grant awards $500 worth of branded merchandise to eligible charitable organizations. Recipients choose and customize their products.

Q: Who can apply for a one by one grant?

A: Employees or board members of schools, religious organizations and nonprofits that hold 501(c)(3) status in the United States or are registered Canadian charities.

Q: How do you apply for a one by one grant?

A: Complete the online application and share how your organization is working hard to make a difference in your community.

About 4imprint’s one by one program

one by one is the charitable giving program of 4imprint. Since 2006, 4imprint’s one by one program has supported nonprofits with IRS-approved 501(c)(3) status or Canadian-registered charities, religious organizations and accredited schools. Over the program’s history, the promotional products retailer has awarded more than 35,000 grants to help organizations advance their missions. To apply, submit an application at onebyone.4imprint.com/application at least two months in advance of when the products are needed.

About 4imprint

4imprint provides branded merchandise to millions of customers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland. 4imprint’s broad selection includes corporate gifts, personalized gifts, custom T-shirts, promotional pens, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, adhesive notes, custom calendars, embroidered polos and more. Customers also benefit from free samples, expert in-house support and fast, dependable delivery, all backed by their 360° Guarantee ®. For additional information, visit 4imprint.com.

4imprint is part of 4imprint Group, Plc, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange.

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CONTACT: For more information, contact:

Ben Thompson, 4imprint

920-236-7272, ext. 8226

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPECIALTY BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTING ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) OTHER PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FOUNDATION

SOURCE: 4imprint

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 09:02 AM

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