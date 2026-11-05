AP Joy Wonder Discovery SummaryBrief at 9:12 a.m. EST

Bingo, Care Bears, Pokémon cards and the classic playground slide make it into the Toy Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has inducted bingo, Care Bears, the Pokémon Trading Card Game and the humble playground slide. These toys join classics like Mr. Potato Head and G.I. Joe. Experts at The Strong National Museum of Play, which hosts the Hall of Fame, highlight bingo's global popularity and its appeal to young adults. Care Bears gained support through social media, while Pokémon cards were boosted by anime and manga fans. The slide is praised for helping children develop motor skills. To be inducted, toys must be iconic and engage multiple generations.

Bob Dylan comes knockin' on pope's door as Leo welcomes legend to Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Bob Dylan has come knockin’ on Pope Leo XIV’s door. The American singer-songwriter and poet visited with the American pope at the Vatican during a break between concert dates in Italy. The Vatican said the encounter was brief, with Leo giving Dylan a rosary and Dylan presenting the pope with a copy of his autobiography, “Chronicles: Volume One.” Leo had quoted from Dylan’s 1963 protest song “Go Away You Bomb” in his 2026 book “Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift.” Leo was warning against the race to rearm and the recourse to nuclear weapons and quoted the lyric “I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an’ man-handled.”

How to care for citrus trees indoors in colder climates

Potted citrus trees can handle some cold. But in places with sustained freezing or below-freezing temperatures, they need to spend winter indoors. Citrus trees can grow and be quite productive indoors with proper care. Put them in the sunniest spot you can find — maybe a south- or southwest-facing window. If you don't get much sun then use a grow light. Use well-draining potting mix that’s specially formulated for citrus trees. That keeps the roots healthy and provides good drainage during a season when the tree’s water needs are lower. Keep dogs and cats away from citrus trees, which can be toxic to them.

A sliver of Election Day swag: 'I voted' — and I got a sticker, too

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (AP) — The voting sticker has become an emblem of participation and power, a little talisman of democracy. In an era of splintered opinions and a polarized populace, it is one of the few things that unite us on a day when so much divides us. Put a sticker on yourself as you come out of the polls and you send two messages — not just “I voted,” but “I am an American and I have done what needs to be done.” The text is always the same. “I voted.” No party affiliation. No advocacy. No scorn. Simply a statement that lies at the heart of the American democratic republic.

Monarch butterflies get tiny trackers to help scientists follow their mysterious migration

Every August, monarch butterflies east of the Rocky Mountains begin their migration from southern Canada and the northern United States to central Mexico to hibernate. In the spring, when temperatures warm, they awaken, mate and begin their migration north again to lay their eggs. In Texas, scientists with the National Wildlife Federation are now tracking monarchs during their migration to understand where they roost and protect the habitats they rely on.

Director calls revival of ‘In the Heights’ at NY City Center a ‘balm for these times’

NEW YORK (AP) — David Mendizábal is directing a revival of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "In the Heights," a musical that was Mendizábal's introduction to theater. The show, running for three weeks at New York City Center, features a new cast of Latino artists. Mendizábal emphasizes the importance of showcasing Latino communities, especially now. Miranda, who starred in the original production, reflects on the musical's enduring relevance. The revival comes amid immigration tensions, highlighting themes of gentrification and community. New and old cast members say the musical remains a celebration of the Latino immigrant experience, with its messages resonating strongly today.

Collins Dictionary chooses 'mogging' as its 2026 word of the year

LONDON (AP) — Collins Dictionary has named "mogging" as its word of the year. The slang term means to outshine someone or something and is often used playfully by young people. Experts said Tuesday that the word saw a 210% increase in usage in 2026. Other notable entries include “firewaves.” That's a term for a series of urban wildfires. And “P(doom).” The word stands for the estimation of the risk of artificial intelligence causing human civilization's collapse. Collins managing director Alex Beecroft said that "mogging" highlights how each generation influences language. The dictionary monitors a 27-billion-word database to track evolving language trends.

A medley of 12 holiday gifts for the music lover in your life

Is the music lover in life tough to shop for? No longer! We’ve got you covered. Here's a gift guide for the music obsessive in your life. Consider Dolly Parton's Cup of Ambition coffee, or a DIY ukulele kit. No? How about noise-cancelling wired earbuds courtesy of Bose. What about an official Madonna rhinestone tumbler, or a new book for the Fleetwood Mac fan in your life? That one is titled “Lessons & Lace: Everything I Know About Dreams, Heartbreak, and Magic I Learned from Stevie Nicks.” There's also rapper A$AP Rocky's all-metal sun and prescription glasses line for Ray-Ban.

The griller. The baker. The pizza maker. Gifts for these and other kinds of cooks

One good way to shop for holiday gifts for cooking enthusiasts is to focus on their culinary passions. For grillers, for instance, consider the ThermoPop 2 Instant Read Thermometer. Or you might splurge on the Traeger Westwood Grill Series. Pizza makers might love the simple Witt Pizza Peel or the high-end Witt ETNA Rotante oven. For bakers? There's the moderately priced Escali Primo kitchen scale or maybe the splurge-y KitchenAid Artisan Plus Stand Mixer. For ice cream lovers, consider the humble but classic Zeroll Ice Cream Scoop or the blow-out-the-stops Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker.

From cozy board books to spooky manors, these kids’ titles top the 2026 holiday gift list

The holiday season is a great time to escape into a bookstore and find the perfect gift for kids. For the youngest readers, Jon Klassen's board books offer a cozy, imaginative read. Early readers can enjoy Tami and Chris Charles' book celebrating neurodiversity, or Josh Lieb's hilarious pick-a-path adventure. Middle-grade readers might like Rebecca Bendheim's novel exploring themes of friendship and identity, or Lisa Graff's, which tackles tough topics with grace. Young adults can dive into Kelly McWilliams' spooky period piece, or David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels' comprehensive look at the AIDS crisis. For those interested in science, Katy Doughty offers a graphic exploration of potential human extinction.