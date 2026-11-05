Visionaize Launches V-BTHERM an AI Driven Boiler Thermal Stress Prediction for Flexible Power Generation

Engineering models and machine learning use live plant data to help operators assess component stress and manage damage from flexible operation

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Visionaize, a provider of industrial AI and digital twin solutions, recently announced the launch of V-BTHERM, an AI driven boiler thermal stress prediction platform designed to support more reliable and flexible thermal power generation. By combining physics-based mathematical modeling with machine learning and real-time operating data, the approach aims to help plant teams anticipate developing stress, assess component damage, and make informed decisions during startups, shutdowns, and load changes.

As renewable energy contributes more to the electricity mix, thermal power plants may need to adjust output more frequently to accommodate changing grid requirements. Repeated temperature and pressure changes can increase fatigue in critical boiler components, while exposure to high temperatures and stress contributes to creep damage over time. These effects can constrain operating flexibility and increase maintenance requirements, making component condition an important consideration in plant operating decisions.

"Flexible power generation places new demands on boiler components, and operators need to understand the consequences of each startup and load change," said Sumanta Basu, Head of Innovation at Visionaize. "By combining engineering models with AI, our goal is to give plant teams timely insight into developing stress and accumulated damage so they can make better operating and maintenance decisions."

Combining engineering models with AI

The approach uses live process data from a plant's distributed control system (DCS)as inputs to a one-dimensional mathematical model combined with machine learning. The engineering model evaluates component behavior under changing operating conditions, while machine learning supports prediction and forecasting. Together, they are intended to provide visibility into thermal stress and the accumulation of creep and fatigue damage.

The monitoring scope can include steam drums, superheater and reheater headers and tubing, and waterwall or evaporator tubing. Component-level displays would present operating data, stress trends, and estimated damage, helping plant teams understand how cycling affects individual pressure parts. The analysis can also support remaining-life assessments and help identify components requiring closer engineering attention.

Supporting operating and maintenance decisions

Stress monitoring and forecasting. Track changing conditions during startup, shutdown, and load cycling to identify developing thermal stress.

Ramp rate assessment. Help operators evaluate load changes against configured engineering limits and component condition.

Warnings and event notifications. Provide visual alarms,DCS warnings, and email notifications for abnormal operating events, where configured.

Maintenance prioritization. Use component trends and estimated damage to support inspection planning and decisions about maintenance timing.

Business value for power producers

For power producers, the intended value is greater visibility into the equipment impact of flexible operation. Earlier recognition of damaging operating conditions can help teams respond before problems escalate, while component-level analysis can support more targeted maintenance. The approach is designed to help reduce the risk of avoidable unplanned shutdowns and identify opportunities to lower operating and maintenance costs.

By helping operators consider boiler condition alongside changing generation requirements, the approach supports the broader goal of accommodating renewable energy while managing the reliability of thermal assets. Operating recommendations and remaining-life estimates would be assessed against plant-specific material properties, operating history, inspection findings, and validated engineering limits.

About Visionaize

Visionaize provides industrial AI and digital twin solutions that help organizations connect engineering, operational, and enterprise information. Its approach brings asset context and analytics together to support operational visibility, asset performance, and maintenance decisions across power and energy and other industrial sectors.

For more information, visit www.visionaize.in

Media contact

Subhash Sachdeva

Visionaize Inc ssachdeva@visionaize.com

+1 650 804 4904

SOURCE: VISIONAIZE INC