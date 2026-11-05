Family and teammates at funeral of Spanish soccer player who died after in-game collision

NAVAHERMOSA, Spain (AP) — The family and teammates of Jesús de Miguel are gathering on Thursday at his funeral after the Spanish soccer player died following an on-field collision.

The funeral is in the town of Navahermosa in central Spain. The funeral car draped with floral arrangements arrived slowly with people walking behind.

De Miguel died on Tuesday, a day after he suffered cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a game.

De Miguel, 30, played for Canary Islands club Tenerife in Spain’s second division. His Tenerife teammates were at the funeral, as were Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

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