NEW YORK & GUYANA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK ( HRB ), the award-winning, largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean with worldwide offices and US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, serving clients from 150 countries in 126 currencies, 15 languages, announces Hamilton Reserve Bank has expanded its CSR program to the country of Guyana, led by Nevis-resident board member Howard A. Lewis.

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KING CHARLES, HAMILTON RESERVE BANK CHAIRMAN SIR TONY BALDRY LEAD CHOGM 2026

HOWARD A. LEWIS LEADS HAMILTON RESERVE BANK CSR EFFORTS IN GUYANA

Since mid-2026, Hamilton Reserve Bank has planned on a CSR launch in Guyana with a one-week visit to Guyana in early November 2026 led by Mr. Howard A. Lewis during the week of Nov 3 rd, 2026 coinciding with the Bank’s simultaneous sponsorship of the “ Cricket West Indies CHOGM 2026 attended by Cricket legends ” in Antigua and Barbuda, also under HRB’s CSR program.

“Hamilton Reserve Bank appreciates board member Howard A. Lewis for leading the Bank’s global CSR program,” said Bank Chairman Sir Tony Baldry. “Howard A. Lewis’s successful trip to Guyana demonstrates HRB’s commitment to the Caribbean governments and their people. HRB looks forward to supporting Caribbean banking needs.”

KING CHARLES, BANK CHAIRMAN SIR TONY BALDRY LEAD CHOGM 2026

In Antigua, Hamilton Reserve Bank completed a highly successful “ CHOGM 2026 Cricket Showcase presented by Hamilton Reserve Bank ” on November 1, 2026, attended by Prime Ministers, VIP guests from 56 Commonwealth nations led by His Majesty King Charles and Queen Camilla, joined by Hamilton Reserve Bank Chairman the Rt. Hon Sir Tony Baldry, barrister, member of the UK Privy Counsel. The cricket match was broadcast live: https://youtu.be/23icYuum6KE. Additional footage https://youtube.com/shorts/kSuYfRe13u8?feature=share.

Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech as a global success story, featuring real-time transaction monitoring through HRB’s US$100 million IT budget, Hamilton Reserve Bank opens bank accounts 100% online in as little as 10 minutes, executing multicurrency bank wires with 180+ countries in one day.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, providing fast, safe, compliant, and private banking solutions for governments, individuals, and businesses across 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages. Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech and real-time transaction monitoring, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history since inception, 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online, same-day multicurrency bank wires, and real-time cryptos on-off ramp integration. Hamilton Reserve Bank affiliate AAA Global Incorporation & Trust is the largest Registered Agent and Trust Company in Nevis founded in 1994, registering new entities and opening new bank accounts in one day.

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CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Hamilton Reserve Bank

www.hrbank.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK LATIN AMERICA NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES GUYANA SOUTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PHILANTHROPY FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER OTHER CONSUMER FOUNDATION

SOURCE: HAMILTON RESERVE BANK

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PUB: 11/05/2026 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 08:01 AM

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