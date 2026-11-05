Dune Completes SOC 2 Type II as Tokenized Assets Doubled to $32.6B

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dune, the industry standard for onchain data, today announced that it has completed a SOC 2 Type II examination with no exceptions. The independent attestation, performed by Insight Assurance, gives banks, asset managers and enterprises evidence that Dune protects their data to the standard they require of any institutional data provider. The report is available on request at trust.dune.com.

Blockchain data is moving out of research teams and into the systems that run trading, risk, treasury and reporting, often landing directly in the Snowflake, BigQuery and Databricks environments those teams already use. The markets behind it are now too large to ignore.

USD stablecoin market cap was $314 billion across 40 blockchains on November 1, 2026, according to Dune data.

Tokenized real-world assets reached $32.6 billion across 24 blockchains on the same date, about double the level a year earlier, according to Dune data.

Tokenized stocks and ETFs traded more than $37 billion onchain in Q3 2026.





Dune is the onchain data partner for institutions with the longest history: for more than eight years, it has served the teams building and analyzing onchain markets, and along the way it has become the industry standard for onchain data. More than 1,000 customers, including Visa, WisdomTree, S&P, UBS and Bloomberg, rely on Dune data, whether they query it through APIs, sync it to their own warehouse or bring it to AI agents. That trust was earned over years of getting the numbers right. As institutions move onchain, the stakes rise: the same data now feeds trading decisions, risk models and client reports. SOC 2 Type II formalizes what customers have relied on all along, with independent evidence their security and procurement teams can review.

"As more finance moves onchain, institutions need data they can rely on and providers they can trust. Dune's role is to make that activity observable. SOC 2 Type II brings independent scrutiny to the controls behind our work. We'll continue to earn that trust through annual audits," said Mats Olsen, co-founder and President of Dune.

About Dune

Dune is the industry standard for onchain data. We provide structured, institutional-grade blockchain datasets across stablecoin payments, real-world assets, spot and perpetual trading, prediction markets, and more. Access data from 130+ chains, and counting, and deliver it anywhere you work. Trusted by 1,000+ industry leaders, including Visa, WisdomTree, S&P, UBS, and Bloomberg.

Media contact

Alsie Liu, alsie@dune.com