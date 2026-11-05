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IMAX Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

2 days ago

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NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today reported the best quarterly financial results in company history for the third quarter of 2026, as the global entertainment platform surged to new heights with record global box office in the period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105039008/en/

“What IMAX achieved goes beyond simply a ‘great quarter’ and transcends the many records we shattered in the period. What we believe we are witnessing is an awakening to the power and potential of our platform to impact global culture, unlock new commercial opportunities, and inspire a new level of demand and awe in audiences around the world,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation.

“Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is a historic cinematic achievement crafted entirely with IMAX technology and its record-breaking success marks a new era of opportunity for our company. The record margins we generated in the quarter demonstrate the unique strength of our model, and the growing value of scarce events and experiences in an increasingly A.I.-driven world underscore a powerful opportunity for our business, as we look ahead to a remarkably strong slate over the next several years.”

“Our momentum is fueling sales activity with exhibitors around the world, with our team delivering more than 100 signings for IMAX systems worldwide year-to-date — including 65% new locations and strong growth across priority Rest of World markets.”

“With the global release of Dune: Part Three and our release of Avengers: Doomsday in China carrying into a very strong 2027 slate, we are excited for the year ahead and confident in our belief that there has never been a better time to be in the IMAX business. This ‘IMAX awakening’ sits inside a bigger culture shift of people around the world — particularly young people — seeking connection, community, and shared experiences that feel bigger than any one person’s screen. IMAX has always delivered these moments, and we believe this trend has only begun to benefit our business.”

_________________________

(1)

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, Net income attributable to common shareholders includes $36.7 million ($0.63 per diluted share) of valuation allowance release related to certain Canadian federal and provincial deferred tax assets that are expected to be utilized in future years.

(2)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

In millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data

2026

2025

YoY %
Change

2026

2025

YoY %
Change

Total Revenue

$

174.6

$

106.7

64

%

$

358.8

$

285.0

26

%

Gross Margin

$

126.3

$

67.3

88

%

$

235.0

$

174.0

35

%

Gross Margin (%)

72.3

%

63.1

%

920bps

65.5

%

61.1

%

440bps

Net Income

$

117.1

$

22.6

418

%

$

139.1

$

43.0

223

%

Net Income Margin (%)

67.1

%

21.2

%

4590bps

38.8

%

15.1

%

2370bps

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

113.8

$

20.7

450

%

$

133.4

$

34.2

290

%

Net Income Per Share - Diluted (1)

$

1.96

$

0.37

430

%

$

2.35

$

0.62

279

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3)

$

120.9

$

51.8

133

%

$

199.4

$

127.8

56

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) (2)(3)

69.3

%

48.6

%

2070bps

55.6

%

44.9

%

1070bps

Adjusted Net Income (1)(2)

$

127.9

$

26.2

388

%

$

161.7

$

48.0

237

%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (1)(2)

$

2.21

$

0.47

370

%

$

2.84

$

0.87

226

%

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):

Basic

55.0

53.8

2

%

54.7

53.6

2

%

Diluted (4)

58.0

55.6

4

%

56.9

55.2

3

%

_________________________

(1)

Attributable to common shareholders.

(2)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See the discussion at the end of this earnings release for a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP amounts.

(3)

Total Adjusted EBITDA is before adjustments for non-controlling interests. Total Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-controlling interests, was $115.2 million and $187.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively (2025 - $48.0 million and $112.7 million, respectively). The Company’s Credit Facility covenant is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

(4)

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the calculation of diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes any shares potentially issuable upon the conversion of the Convertible Notes, as the average market price of the Company’s common shares exceeded the conversion price and the effect was dilutive. The capped call transactions are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share because their effect would be antidilutive.

Third Quarter Segment Results(1)

Content Solutions

Technology Products and Services

Revenue

Gross Margin

Gross

Margin %

Revenue

Gross Margin

Gross

Margin %

3Q26

$

94.0

$

71.7

76

%

$

77.3

$

53.4

69

%

3Q25

44.8

31.9

71

%

60.4

34.8

58

%

% change

110

%

125

%

28

%

53

%

YTD26

$

160.0

$

111.9

70

%

$

190.4

$

119.3

63

%

YTD25

113.0

77.9

69

%

166.7

94.1

56

%

% change

42

%

44

%

14

%

27

%

_________________________

(1)

Please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026 for additional segment information.

Content Solutions Segment

  • Third quarter Content Solutions revenues and gross margin increased 110% to $94 million and 125% to $72 million year-over-year, respectively. IMAX’s global platform delivered a record 76% gross margin reflecting the significant incrementality within the IMAX business model as our platform scales and box office increases.
  • Third quarter global box office of $712 million marked IMAX’s highest quarterly box office in its history and increased 94% year-over-year leading IMAX to deliver 6.7% of the industry’s third quarter global box office (on less than 1% of worldwide screens). Top grossing third quarter titles included The Odyssey ($538 million) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day ($58 million).

Technology Products and Services Segment

  • Third quarter Technology Products and Services revenues and gross margin increased 28% to $77 million and 53% to $53 million year-over-year, respectively, driven by rental revenue growth tied to higher box office and amendments and renewals of existing agreements which more than offset lower systems under sales arrangements installations.
  • During the third quarter of 2026, the Company installed 32 systems compared to 38 systems in the third quarter of 2025. Of the quarter’s installs, 15 systems were under sales arrangements, compared to 17 in the prior year.
  • Commercial network growth continued with the number of IMAX locations reaching 1,820 systems as of September 30, 2026 compared to 1,759 systems as of September 30, 2025. The Company ended Q3 2026 with a backlog of 409 IMAX systems.

Operating Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 25% year-over-year to $122 million, reflecting higher operating profits and the elevated conversion of profits to cash flow as margins increase.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company’s available liquidity was $641 million. The Company’s liquidity included cash and cash equivalents of $208 million, $375 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility, and $58 million in available borrowing capacity under IMAX China’s revolving facilities. Total debt, excluding deferred financing costs, was $251 million as of September 30, 2026.

In 2025, the Company issued $250 million of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (“2030 Convertible Notes”). In connection with the pricing of the 2030 Convertible Notes, the Company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with a cap price of $57.10 per share of the Company’s common shares.

Share Count and Capital Return

The weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2026 were 55.0 million and 58.0 million, respectively, compared to 53.8 million and 55.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, the Company did not have any repurchases of common shares.

In June 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an extension of its share repurchase program through June 30, 2027. As of September 30, 2026, the Company’s total share repurchase authority was $500.0 million with approximately $237.0 million available under the program.

Supplemental Materials

For more information about the Company’s results, please refer to the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com.

Investor Relations Website

On a monthly basis, the Company posts quarter-to-date box office results on the IMAX Investor Relations website located at investors.imax.com. The Company expects to provide such updates within five business days of month-end, although the Company may change this timing without notice.

The Company may post additional information on the Company’s corporate and Investor Relations websites, which may be material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company’s website in addition to the Company’s press releases, United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in Canada, the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) filings and public conference calls and webcasts, for additional information about the Company. References to our website address and domain names throughout this release are for informational purposes only, or to fulfill specific disclosure requirements of the SEC’s rules or The New York Stock Exchange Listing Standards. These references are not intended to, and do not, incorporate the contents of our websites by reference into this release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at investors.imax.com. To access the call via telephone, interested parties should pre-register at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf4fcc885e18b4fce9844ecee1efeb2fb and you will be provided with a dial-in number and unique PIN. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX’s principal executive offices are located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and New York, New York. As of September 30, 2026, there were 1,887 IMAX systems (1,820 commercial multiplexes, 10 commercial destinations, 57 institutional locations) operating in 91 countries and territories.

Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX ®, IMAX ® 3D, Experience It In IMAX ®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR ®, Filmed For IMAX ®, IMAX Live ®, and IMAX Enhanced ® are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You can also connect with IMAX on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/imax ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/imax ), LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/imax ), X ( www.twitter.com/imax ), and YouTube ( www.youtube.com/imaxmovies ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward looking statements that are based on IMAX Corporation (the “Company”) management’s assumptions and existing information and involve certain risks and uncertainties which could affect our future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “if,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “promising,” “momentum” or the negative or other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: the Company’s business and technology strategies and measures to implement such strategies, including live events and exclusive content partnerships; the Company’s competitive strengths, differentiation, goals, market opportunity and penetration, including opportunities in and expected growth from international markets, momentum and runway for expansion and growth of business, networks, operations and technology; capital allocation, including with respect to share repurchase programs; the Company’s ability to benefit from and to impact changes in global culture, to unlock new commercial opportunities and to increase demand; the Company’s technological capabilities and the differentiation thereof; future releases of films and other content to the IMAX network, including the timing of such releases, the anticipated box office revenues, and other effects thereof; and plans and references to the future success of the Company and expectations regarding its future operating, financial and technological results.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: risks associated with the Company’s investments, operations and future expansion in foreign jurisdictions, including the impact of economic, political and regulatory policies and laws of the United States, Canada, and China, tariffs and other trade regulations, and economic and trade tensions, trade wars, and geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the Company’s growth and operations in China, including industry conditions to both the Company and its partners; the ability of the Company’s exhibitor customers to fulfill their contractual payment obligations; risks related to the Company’s ability to attract and retain its employee population or the loss of the Company’s key personnel; the performance of IMAX remastered films and other films released to the IMAX network; conditions, changes and developments in the commercial exhibition industry; the Company’s ability to enter into new IMAX theater system agreements and sales and lease agreements and the effects thereof; fluctuations in operating results and cash flow; currency fluctuations and foreign exchange controls; the potential impact of increased competition in the markets within which the Company operates, including competitive actions by other companies; the ability of the Company to respond to change and advancements in technology, including with respect to AI products and AI-generated content; the potential impacts of consolidation among commercial exhibitors and studios; success of brand extensions and new business initiatives; conditions and competition in the in-home (including streaming) and out-of-home entertainment industries; the Company’s ability to identify and pursue new business opportunities (or lack thereof); cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and to avoid infringing, misappropriating, or violating the intellectual property rights of others; effects of environmental laws and regulations, including with respect to climate change; weather conditions and natural disasters that may disrupt or harm the Company’s business; effects of the Company’s indebtedness on its cash flow and business activities and the Company’s ability to comply with its debt agreements; general economic, market or business conditions; sustained inflationary pressure; political, economic and social instability and the resulting disruptions to the Company’s operations or supply chain; the Company’s ability to convert system backlog into revenue and cash flows; accuracy of assumptions underlying goodwill impairment assessment and fair value measurements; changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles; any statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; other factors and risks outlined in the Company’s periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in Canada, the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”); and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or anticipated developments by the Company may not be realized, and even if substantially realized, may not have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These factors, other risks and uncertainties and financial details are discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated in filings the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IMAX Network and Backlog

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 (1)

System Signings (2):

Sales Arrangements

12

15

62

49

Traditional JRSA

8

4

17

93

Total IMAX System Signings

20

19

79

142

(1) Includes 70 traditional JRSA systems with AMC Entertainment in 2025.

(2)System signings include new signings of 8 in Q3 2026, 47 in YTD 2026, 18 in Q3 2025 and 81 in YTD 2025.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

System Installations (1):

Sales Arrangements

15

17

41

43

Hybrid JRSA

1

1

Traditional JRSA

17

20

48

51

Total IMAX System Installations

32

38

89

95

(1) System installations include new systems installations of 13 in Q3 2026, 38 in Q3 YTD, 23 in Q3 2025 and 55 in YTD 2025.

As of September 30,

2026

2025

System Backlog:

Sales Arrangements

231

157

Hybrid JRSA

5

94

Traditional JRSA

173

227

Total System Backlog (1)

409

478

(1) Greater China backlog changes include year-to-date installations along with restructuring of certain contracts resulting in cancellation of backlog for 17 system locations deemed mutually to no longer be beneficial to IMAX and its exhibition customers.

As of September 30,

2026

2025

System Network:

Commercial Multiplex Systems

Sales Arrangements

937

854

Hybrid JRSA

78

119

Traditional JRSA

805

786

Total Commercial Multiplex Systems

1,820

1,759

Commercial Destination Systems

10

10

Institutional Systems

57

60

Total System Network

1,887

1,829

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues

Technology sales

$

18,876

$

19,360

$

58,944

$

51,726

Image enhancement and maintenance services

110,966

61,029

212,710

162,636

Technology rentals

41,436

23,336

78,060

61,763

Finance income

3,274

2,929

9,059

8,880

174,552

106,654

358,773

285,005

Costs and expenses applicable to revenues

Technology sales

8,577

9,454

23,739

26,029

Image enhancement and maintenance services

32,649

23,065

78,143

63,886

Technology rentals

7,024

6,864

21,882

21,041

48,250

39,383

123,764

110,956

Gross margin

126,302

67,271

235,009

174,049

Selling, general and administrative expenses

39,083

34,219

106,099

102,983

Research and development

1,900

1,505

5,359

4,365

Amortization of intangible assets

2,467

1,906

6,659

5,446

Credit loss expense, net

1,188

596

2,209

287

Goodwill impairment

6,788

6,788

Restructuring charges and other impairments

2,294

843

Income from operations

74,876

29,045

105,601

60,125

Realized and unrealized investment gains

38

34

92

99

Retirement benefits non-service (expense) recovery

(68

)

17

(202

)

(186

)

Interest income

705

557

1,824

2,211

Interest expense

(1,774

)

(1,832

)

(5,631

)

(5,560

)

Income before taxes

73,777

27,821

101,684

56,689

Income tax recovery (expense)

43,302

(5,205

)

37,374

(13,688

)

Net income

117,079

22,616

139,058

43,001

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(3,274

)

(1,959

)

(5,625

)

(8,762

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

113,805

$

20,657

$

133,433

$

34,239

Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

Basic

$

2.07

$

0.38

$

2.44

$

0.64

Diluted

$

1.96

$

0.37

$

2.35

$

0.62

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

55,023

53,788

54,698

53,561

Diluted

58,007

55,565

56,897

55,242

Additional Disclosure:

Depreciation and amortization

$

26,815

$

30,519

$

57,735

$

46,415

Amortization of deferred financing costs

$

528

$

508

$

1,584

$

1,492

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

207,918

$

151,168

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

139,042

108,079

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

117,305

121,954

Variable consideration receivables, net of allowance for credit losses

91,732

91,402

Inventories

45,207

32,505

Prepaid expenses

15,145

14,881

Film assets, net of accumulated amortization

13,210

15,529

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

237,735

242,910

Lease incentives and other assets

35,077

24,820

Deferred income tax assets, net of valuation allowance

60,023

12,577

Goodwill

39,027

45,815

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

28,523

32,391

Total assets

$

1,029,944

$

894,031

Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

23,597

$

19,478

Accrued and other liabilities

102,558

105,293

Deferred revenue

57,114

50,395

Revolving credit facility borrowings, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

34,577

Convertible notes and other borrowings, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs

244,053

244,034

Deferred income tax liabilities

12,521

12,521

Total liabilities

439,843

466,298

Commitments, contingencies and guarantees

Non-controlling interests

729

666

Shareholders’ equity

Capital stock common shares — no par value. Authorized — Unlimited number. 55,202,901 issued and outstanding (December 31, 2025 — 53,921,676 issued and outstanding)

456,128

419,162

Other equity

153,993

164,782

Statutory surplus reserve

4,219

4,219

Accumulated deficit

(117,012

)

(239,967

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,779

)

(10,305

)

Total shareholders’ equity attributable to common shareholders

491,549

337,891

Non-controlling interests

97,823

89,176

Total shareholders’ equity

589,372

427,067

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,029,944

$

894,031

IMAX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

Operating Activities

Net income

$

139,058

$

43,001

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

57,735

46,415

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,584

1,492

Credit loss expense, net

2,209

287

Write-downs, including goodwill and asset impairments

10,519

1,303

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(47,191

)

734

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

23,040

19,050

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

106

(170

)

Realized and unrealized investment gain

(92

)

(99

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(33,268

)

(1,131

)

Inventories

(14,087

)

(8,587

)

Film assets

(22,080

)

(16,435

)

Lease incentives provided to exhibitor customers

(12,454

)

(3,530

)

Deferred revenue

6,681

11,724

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities

10,359

3,640

Net cash provided by operating activities

122,119

97,694

Investing Activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,095

)

(6,750

)

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements

(13,985

)

(24,114

)

Acquisition of other intangible assets

(3,692

)

(3,915

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(21,772

)

(34,779

)

Financing Activities

Revolving credit facility borrowings

43,000

85,000

Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings

(80,000

)

(93,000

)

Redemption of capped calls related to convertible notes

96

Settlement of convertible notes

(743

)

Debt issuance costs related to convertible notes

(946

)

Credit facility amendment fees paid

(9

)

(2,041

)

Repayments of other borrowings

(486

)

(538

)

Repurchase of common shares

(13,737

)

Repurchase of common shares - IMAX China

(1,454

)

Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards vested

(17,879

)

(9,742

)

Common shares issued - stock options exercised

26,649

1,394

Net cash used in financing activities

(44,055

)

(20,381

)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash

458

(20

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents during period

56,750

42,514

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

151,168

100,592

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

207,918

$

143,106

Primary Reporting Groups

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) is its Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”), as such term is defined under U.S. GAAP. The CODM assesses segment performance based on segment revenues and segment gross margins. Selling, general and administrative expenses, research and development costs, the amortization of intangible assets, provision for (reversal of) current expected credit losses, certain write-downs, interest income, interest expense, and income tax (expense) benefit are not allocated to the Company’s segments.

The Company has two reportable segments:

  1. Content Solutions, which consists of services provided to studios and other content creators, and principally includes the digital remastering of films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network. To a lesser extent, the Content Solutions segment also earns revenue from the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators, as well as film post-production services.
  2. Technology Products and Services, which includes results from the sale or lease of IMAX Systems, as well as from the maintenance of IMAX Systems to exhibition customers. To a lesser extent, the Technology Product and Services segment also earns revenue from certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses.

Segment Revenue and Gross Margin

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

Content Solutions

$

93,974

$

44,832

$

160,030

$

113,046

Technology Products and Services

77,260

60,420

190,407

166,652

Sub-total for reportable segments

171,234

105,252

350,437

279,698

All Other (1)

3,318

1,402

8,336

5,307

Total

$

174,552

$

106,654

$

358,773

$

285,005

Gross Margin

Content Solutions

$

71,669

$

31,923

$

111,900

$

77,908

Technology Products and Services

53,396

34,820

119,295

94,084

Sub-total for reportable segments

125,065

66,743

231,195

171,992

All Other (1)

1,237

528

3,814

2,057

Total

$

126,302

$

67,271

$

235,009

$

174,049

_________________________

(1)

All Other includes the results from the Company’s Streaming and Consumer Technology business, as well as other ancillary activities.

IMAX CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this release, the Company presents adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility, Adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance, which are not recognized under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders and net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per diluted share are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures because they reflect the earnings relevant to the Company’s shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net income or loss attributable to common shareholders per basic and diluted share exclude, where applicable: (i) share-based compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) goodwill impairment; (iv) restructuring charges and other impairments; and (v) employee retention credits, as well as the related tax impact of these adjustments.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures that allow management and users of the Company’s financial statements to view operating trends and analyze controllable operating performance on a comparable basis between periods without the after-tax impact of share-based compensation and certain unusual items included in net income attributable to common shareholders. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the Company’s employee and executive compensation packages, it is a non-cash expense and is excluded from certain internal business performance measures.

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, management also uses “EBITDA,” as such term is defined in the Credit Agreement, and which is referred to herein as “Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility” as well as “Adjusted EBITDA margin.” As defined in the Credit Agreement, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility includes adjustments in addition to the exclusion of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Accordingly, this non-GAAP financial measure is presented to allow a more comprehensive analysis of the Company’s operating performance and to provide additional information with respect to the Company’s compliance with its Credit Agreement requirements, when applicable. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility and Adjusted EBITDA margin present relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company’s industry to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company’s results.

EBITDA is defined as net income or loss excluding: (i) income tax expense or benefit; (ii) interest expense, net of interest income; (iii) depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization; and (iv) amortization of deferred financing costs. Total Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation expense; (ii) realized and unrealized investment losses or gains; (iii) restructuring charges and other impairments; (iv) write-downs including goodwill, asset impairments and credit loss expense or reversal and (v) induced conversion expense on settlement of convertible notes. Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility is defined as EBITDA excluding: (i) share-based and other non-cash compensation; (ii) realized and unrealized investment gains or losses; (iii) restructuring charges and other impairments; (iv) write-downs, net of recoveries, including goodwill, asset impairments and credit loss expense or reversal and (v) induced conversion expense on settlement of convertible notes. Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Total Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is presented in the table below. Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it reflects the earnings relevant to the Company’s shareholders, rather than the earnings attributable to non-controlling interests.

In this release, the Company also presents free cash flow, which is not recognized under U.S. GAAP, as a supplemental measure of the Company’s liquidity. The Company’s definition of free cash flow deducts only normal recurring capital expenditures, including the Company’s investment in joint revenue sharing arrangements, the purchase of property, plant and equipment and the acquisition of other intangible assets (from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows), from net cash provided by or used in operating activities. Management believes that free cash flow is a supplemental measure of the cash flow available to reduce debt, add to cash balances, and fund other financing activities. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. A reconciliation of cash used in operating activities to free cash flow is presented below.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

Three Months Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Revenues

$

174,552

$

106,654

Net income

$

117,079

$

22,616

Add (subtract):

Income tax (recovery) expense

(43,302

)

5,205

Interest expense, net of interest income

541

766

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization

26,815

15,611

Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

528

508

EBITDA

$

101,661

$

44,706

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

9,866

6,284

Unrealized investment gains

(38

)

(34

)

Write-downs, including goodwill, asset impairments and credit loss expense

9,408

853

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

120,897

$

51,809

Less: Non-controlling interest

(5,647

)

(3,850

)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders

$

115,250

$

47,959

_________________________

(1)

The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility

Nine Months Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Revenues

$

358,773

$

285,005

Net income

$

139,058

$

43,001

Add (subtract):

Income tax (recovery) expense

(37,374

)

13,688

Interest expense, net of interest income

2,223

1,857

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization

57,736

46,415

Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1,584

1,492

EBITDA

$

163,227

$

106,453

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

23,040

19,050

Unrealized investment gains

(92

)

(99

)

Restructuring charges and other impairments

2,294

843

Write-downs, including goodwill, asset impairments and credit loss expense

10,903

1,590

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

199,372

$

127,837

Less: Non-controlling interest

(11,684

)

(15,148

)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders

$

187,688

$

112,689

_________________________

(1)

The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

September 30, 2026 (1)

September 30, 2025 (1)

Revenues

$

483,980

$

377,677

Net income

$

141,583

$

49,867

Add (subtract):

Income tax (recovery) expense

(33,295

)

15,146

Interest expense, net of interest income

2,944

2,522

Depreciation and amortization, including film asset amortization

73,762

63,021

Amortization of deferred financing costs (2)

2,076

1,984

EBITDA

$

187,070

$

132,540

Share-based and other non-cash compensation

30,814

24,998

Unrealized investment losses (gains)

874

(132

)

Restructuring charges and other impairments

3,929

4,592

Write-downs, including goodwill, asset impairments and credit loss expense

18,524

3,042

Induced conversion expense on settlement of convertible notes

15,264

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

256,475

$

165,040

Less: Non-controlling interest

$

(15,729

)

$

(18,138

)

Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility - attributable to common shareholders

$

240,746

$

146,902

_________________________

(1)

The Senior Secured Net Leverage Ratio is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Facility determined on a trailing twelve-month basis.

(2)

The amortization of deferred financing costs is recorded within Interest Expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Three Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per diluted share amounts)

Net Income

Per Diluted

Share

Net Income

Per Diluted

Share

Net income attributable to common shareholders (1)

$

113,805

$

1.96

$

20,657

$

0.37

Adjustments (2):

Share-based compensation

9,639

0.17

6,194

0.11

Unrealized investment gains

(38

)

(34

)

Goodwill impairment

6,788

0.12

Employee retention credits

(144

)

Tax impact on items listed above (3)

(2,274

)

(0.04

)

(433

)

(0.01

)

Adjusted net income (2)

$

127,920

$

2.21

$

26,240

$

0.47

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

55,023

53,788

Diluted

58,007

55,565

_________________________

(1)

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, Net income attributable to common shareholders includes $36.7 million ($0.63 per diluted share) of valuation allowance release related to certain Canadian federal and provincial deferred tax assets that are expected to be utilized in future years.

(2)

Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

(3)

As a result of the valuation allowance release in 2026 the calculated tax impact as a percentage of the related non-GAAP adjustments is higher than in the comparative prior year period.

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per diluted share amounts)

Net Income

Per Diluted

Share

Net Income

Per Diluted

Share

Net income attributable to common shareholders (1)

$

133,433

$

2.35

$

34,239

$

0.62

Adjustments (2):

Share-based compensation

22,494

0.39

18,534

0.34

Unrealized investment gains

(92

)

(99

)

Goodwill impairment

6,788

0.12

Restructuring charges and other impairments

2,294

0.04

843

0.01

Employee retention credits

(3,971

)

(0.07

)

Tax impact on items listed above (3)

(3,218

)

(0.06

)

(1,521

)

(0.03

)

Adjusted net income (2)

$

161,699

$

2.84

$

48,025

$

0.87

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

54,698

53,561

Diluted

56,897

55,242

_________________________

(1)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Net income attributable to common shareholders includes $36.7 million (or $0.65 per diluted share) of valuation allowance release related to certain Canadian federal and provincial deferred tax assets that are expected to be utilized in future years.

(2)

Reflects amounts attributable to common shareholders.

(3)

As a result of the valuation allowance release in 2026 the calculated tax impact as a percentage of the related non-GAAP adjustments is higher than in the comparative prior year period.

Free Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

122,119

$

97,694

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,095

)

(6,750

)

Acquisition of other intangible assets

(3,692

)

(3,915

)

Free cash flow before growth CAPEX (1)

114,332

87,029

Investment in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements

(13,985

)

(24,114

)

Free cash flow

$

100,347

$

62,915

_________________________

(1)

Growth CAPEX is defined as capital expenditures associated with investments in equipment for joint revenue sharing arrangements.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105039008/en/

CONTACT: Investors:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Jennifer Horsley

212-821-0154

jhorsley@imax.comMedia:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Mark Jafar

212-821-0102

mjafar@imax.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY FILM & MOTION PICTURES PHOTOGRAPHY AUDIO/VIDEO SOFTWARE

SOURCE: IMAX

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 07:30 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 07:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105039008/en

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